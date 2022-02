28 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

A pair of reusable period underwear so you can ditch single use pads and tampons

"I was SO pleased to see Thinx doing a diffusion line with Target. The price of the original Thinx kept me from purchasing a pair for a long time. It's a risk to spend 30-something bucks on something that might not work for you! I ended up getting my first pair of Thinx for $17 on sale — and that's the exact sweet spot that they've achieved at full price with this diffusion line. So much more accessible, especially if you're trying to stock up on multiple pairs. I feel no real difference between these and my regular Thinx.Combined with my Flex Cup , I now have a zero-waste system that actually makes my entire period experience better than when I was using pads and tampons, which makes me very very happy.Between each wear, just toss your Thinx in the wash on cold (skip the bleach and softener) then line dry!"- Danielle Healy, Buzzfeed