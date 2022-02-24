Shopping

28 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

Sustainable swaps, products to give your furniture new life and air tight containers to keep your food fresher for longer.
Danielle Healy
Extend the life of your produce with this freshness-saving Bluapple, magically remove makeup with this washable makeup removing cloth and put an end to single-use paper towels with these reusable Swedish dish clots.
Amazon
Extend the life of your produce with this freshness-saving Bluapple, magically remove makeup with this washable makeup removing cloth and put an end to single-use paper towels with these reusable Swedish dish clots.

A little extra money in the bank is always nice and by making small swaps in the products you use, you may be able to save a few bucks over time. This list of reusable alternatives, freshness-extending tools and products that make your old furniture look like new, can help you cut down on your regular expenses .

1
Amazon
A freshness ball that can extend the life of your produce
Just refill the Bluapple with a new packet every three months. Refill kits available.

Promising review: "These do seem to work, extending the life of my fruits and vegetable up to a week longer. Change the packet inside on schedule. I shake them occasionally and make sure that no produce is covering the top holes. I bought more for family/friends when I told them about it. No food is more expensive than that which you throw away (thanks, Mom)." —ttmadison

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
2
amazon.com
A collection of air tight dry food containers to maintain freshness
This set includes one tall container, four large, six medium, and four small containers.

Promising review: "Each Lid locks on all four sides for a snug 'airtight' fit. Easy to clean and durable. The included labels and chalk pen makes it easy to identify 'similar' items. Labels and matching containers give the pantry and laundry rooms much-needed organization and are Pinterest-worthy. I used the containers for all sorts of dry good items such as coffee beans, flour, Bisquick, and Tide Pods. I definitely recommend these affordable containers in all sizes." —Jim of Dublin

Get it from Amazon for $37.99+.
3
amazon.com
A teeth whitening pen to skip expensive whitening visits at the dentist
Promising review: "I love this! It’s very easy to use and works quickly! I drink coffee every morning and always worry that my teeth aren’t as white as they should be. I had a job interview one day and worried about my teeth being yellow. Right before the interview, I pulled this out of my purse, quickly brushed it in my teeth, and left it on while I drove to my interview. I rinsed my mouth and I was amazed at the results! My teeth were nice and white...that quickly! I felt much more confident during my interview! Thank you!" —S. Wiatrek

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
4
amazon.com
Fortify charging cables with cord protectors to prevent frayed cords
The plier-like contraption in the photo is an included applicator tool for help getting these stretchy collars on your cords.

Promising review: "I drive a LOT and seem to go through far too many phone cords. I even buy the 'premium' cords yet end up replacing far too quickly, even trying to be careful. I used these on a couple of 'dead' cords and they work again! I have put these on new cords as well to keep damage from starting. The included tool is a big help." —Angela G

Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $4.99+.
5
amazon.com
A reusable pet hair remover that doesn't require disposable sticky paper
Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
6
amazon.com
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that eliminates scuffs from any surface
It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more.

Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area, then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7
amazon.com
A furniture polish that conditions, revives and protects wood
Promising review: "This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again. EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table, this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Carol L. Hill

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
8
amazon.com
A self-adhesive door draft stopper to cut down on energy costs
Available in four colors.

Promising reviews: "Kept all the drafts away for sure. Also keeps heat and AC temperatures in rooms comfortably. Actually saw a difference with my utility bill. Highly recommend and easy to put on. Was done in literally three seconds!" —Ph0t0gm0m

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9
amazon.com
TSA-approved squeeze bottles that can be refilled over and over
Promising review: "These are must-haves for traveling. I went to Europe for three months and just filled these up along the way when I had a chance! These will not bust like normal plastic ones and did not leak while I used them! Holds three ounces, which is a lot more than you’d think!" —Mark D. Brown

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.49+.
10
Amazon
An eco-friendly replacement to disposable paper towels
These Swedish style dish cloths can be used again and again and composted when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton. They can be sanitized in a dishwasher or microwave and are available in 24 styles.

Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.02+.
11
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
A sleek vacuum-insulated tumbler so you never have to pay for a plastic water bottle again
Welly is a small biz named to honor the founder's mom — Elly. All of their beautifully designed products are built to make eliminating single-use plastics easier and they donate at least 1% of sales to clean water projects worldwide.

Promising review: "The year is 2014. I'm a freshman in college just entering the world of proper hydration. I went off to Ohio with some random water bottle and in the first couple weeks of school had a tragic incident where this SUPPOSEDLY leakproof water bottle failed to, ya know, stop leaks and gave my backpack (and my laptop) a good soaking. So, don't be like 2014 me. Be like 2022 me, with a water bottle made by a socially conscious company that is pretty, DEFINITELY leakproof, and keeps water delightfully cold for hours. The wide mouth makes it easy to clean and I've definitely dropped this bottle more than once and it still looks perfect!" - Danielle Healy, Buzzfeed

Get it from Amazon for $31.99+.
12
Target
A pair of reusable period underwear so you can ditch single use pads and tampons
Promising review: "I was SO pleased to see Thinx doing a diffusion line with Target. The price of the original Thinx kept me from purchasing a pair for a long time. It's a risk to spend 30-something bucks on something that might not work for you! I ended up getting my first pair of Thinx for $17 on sale — and that's the exact sweet spot that they've achieved at full price with this diffusion line. So much more accessible, especially if you're trying to stock up on multiple pairs. I feel no real difference between these and my regular Thinx. They're comfy, I've had no leakages (I generally have a light to moderate flow), they wick moisture relatively well, and wash up like a dream. I have two pairs and they've become holy grail staples in my period routine. Combined with my Flex Cup, I now have a zero-waste system that actually makes my entire period experience better than when I was using pads and tampons, which makes me very very happy.Between each wear, just toss your Thinx in the wash on cold (skip the bleach and softener) then line dry!"- Danielle Healy, Buzzfeed

Get it from Target for $17.
13
amazon.com
A Swiffer Sweeper-compatible microfiber mop pad
Promising review: "Bought this pad set at the beginning of September because the Swiffer wet pads seemed so wasteful. These have worked great. I usually use a spray cleaner for spot cleaning or a cleaner like Mop-n-Glo and it works really well. Super absorbent and does a great job cleaning the floor. I can use the pad for a few days before it needs to be washed. I’ve been washing them regularly for two months and they’re still fine. No falling apart or Velcro coming off or anything like that. Fully recommend." —Heather B.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.97.
14
TS Designs US / Etsy
Washable Swiffer duster heads to avoid purchasing single use replacements
TS Designs US is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor. The seller notes that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle, but also is compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.

Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings

Get it from TS Designs US on Etsy for $5.49.
15
amazon.com
A pet stain cleaner that will eliminate old and stubborn stains from soft surfaces
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned business creating top-notch treats, toys, cleaning solutions, grooming supplies, and more for pets and their humans. The company is named after the founders' family pets — a Labradoodle named Rocco and a tabby cat named Roxie.

Promising review: "We are an unofficial rescue home for dogs and cats. The latest dog came from Peru. She is an 8-year-old Chihuahua, and she was not house trained. So during the transition period from untrained to at least my being trained to understanding her sign language, we have had our share of accidents. We also had some leftover stains from previous dogs in spite of our efforts with other cleaners. New or old urine, this cleaner is phenomenal. The stains sometimes disappear right in front of you. I have to mark the spot I am cleaning so I know where to go back to in order to apply the clean rag or towel to absorb any residual liquid. Don't know how many products we have tried. This is the very first one that deserved a 5-star review. So I just ordered the gallon bottle and will put it on Subscribe & Save as well. I highly recommend it. Obviously." —Gkayemarie

Get it from Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. on Amazon for $19.97+.
16
amazon.com
A set of vinyl scratch guards to protect your furniture from future damage
Promising review: "I purchased these because my destructive cats tore up two sofas. I purchased a new sofa and didn't want to go down that road again if I could help it. I have already tried sprays, calming scent diffusers, and double-sided tape. None of these worked. I put these on two sofas and so far my cats have left them alone. I have had them on for a couple of months. Of course, you can see them but they have an obvious purpose. They attach by screw in fasteners with a spiral pin. I haven't had any problem with rips from these. They needed tightening a couple times, but that is it." —Kristy

Get it from Amazon for $9.90+.
17
amazon.com
A cold brew maker with an airtight seal so you can save money on buying coffee
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. It's available in two sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "I have some stomach issues and hot brewed coffee can make me feel queasy, or make my stomach hurt. The reduced acidity of using the cold brew makes a marked difference for me. The flavor is smoother and more flavorful." —Kimberly

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+.
18
Amazon
A volcanic stone oil absorbing roller to replace blotting papers
Promising review: "I first saw this online and it looks like it worked very well in the video that I watched. I use oil-blotting sheets a lot, but I thought if this roller ball works it would be way more convenient as it is reusable and washable. This does not move your makeup at all and it literally makes your face look completely matte, soaking up all of the oil! Super easy to clean." —Courtney

Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
19
amazon.com
Penguin dryer balls that do the work of disposable dryer sheets
Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies.

Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure and follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m

Get a six-pack from Friendsheep on Amazon for $28.
20
Amazon
A set of pant waist extenders so you don't have to get rid of pants that are too snug
The set includes five fabric pants button extenders, five fabric hook-and-eye extenders, and three denim jeans waist extenders in a variety of colors.

Promising review: "Why didn't I get these sooner? These work perfectly! These extenders look simple enough but you think that they won't work or will show. The good news is, they never show once you put your belt on and, in my case, I've now got five pairs of chinos, three pairs of dress wool pants, and three pairs of jeans back into my rotation! Buy these!" —JCI

Get a 13-pack from Amazon for $15.95.
21
amazon.com
A headlight restoration kit that doesn't require a trip to the dealership
Promising review: "I tried another kit once before about 1.5 years ago and got poor results. I was pleasantly surprised when this kit did the job so well! I used a cordless drill that was slightly faster than recommended at full speed. The instructions are easy to follow and I could tell the major difference at the final cleaning. I finished the job with Meguiar's coating and the lenses on my 2002 Honda CR-V are crystal clear again. This saved me about five to six times the money and I'm removing 'new lenses' from my wish list!" —Julymorning

Get it from Amazon for $17.82.
22
Ulta Beauty
Mini nail art tattoos for a customized manicure at home
Promising review: "One pack comes with two sheets for a total of almost 200 tattoos! I am being 0% dramatic when I tell you that I am TRAGICALLY bad at doing my own nails, so I was skeptical if I would even have the mani capabilities to apply these cute nail art tats with any success. But I did, because they are idiot-proof and truly couldn't be easier to apply. Just cut out the desired design, place it on the nail, wet and hold for a few seconds, and peel away to reveal trendy nail art that would normally cost a pretty penny to obtain. They also have B&W designs for the minimalists among us *AND* they can be applied to skin for getting that cool hand tat look without the anxiety-inducing commitment." - Danielle Healy, Buzzfeed

Get it from Ulta Beauty for $9.99.
23
amazon.com
A reusable K-Cup for a more economical approach to your Keurig coffee routine
These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer, old or new.

Promising review: "Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years and they have held up great! Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints! And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." —Amazon Customer

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
24
amazon.com
A terra-cotta sugar-saver that will make hard clumps of brown sugar soft again
Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and place it in your sugar to soften and maintain moisture for approximately three to six months.

Promising review: "I was nervous to try them in case they were a waste of money. Yesterday, I followed the directions, i.e. soaked them in water for 20 minutes, then plopped one each in containers of hard-as-concrete dark brown sugar and one of light brown sugar. I didn't dry them, just dropped them in on top. So today, I took the containers down and looked, and each container of formerly concrete-hard sugar was easy to measure out, no lumps, it's a miracle!" —NGS

Get two from Amazon for $4.99+.
25
Amazon
A tiny knife sharpener to keep your blades sharp and like new
This teeny-tiny knife sharpener features two slots with carbide blades on one side to provide quick edge setting capabilities, and ceramic rods on the other for the final edge honing. Plus, there is a nonslip base for added stability and control.

Promising review: "I am a former chef and have many knife sharpeners. I rotate about 10 knives at home and have found this to be a tremendous sharpener to put an edge back on a blade. Use along with a honing steel after sharpening. I have purchased a bunch of these for friends due to their effectiveness and ease of use." —drockchef

Get it from Amazon for $5.99+.
26
amazon.com
A set of miniature spatulas to help you get every last drop of product
The set comes with one spatula with a 6-inch handle, and another with a 12-inch handle.

Promising review: "So worth it! I'm so happy with it. You will definitely save money using this. I think about how much I could have saved if this was invented 30 years ago. I mostly use it for small makeup jars. I tested out the longer one on a 18-oz lotion and it worked fine. Some reviews complain about not being able to get every curve and corner of their container...oh please.! You get so much more than you would without it." —Liz

Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
27
amazon.com
An internet-favorite clog remover to un-block drains without needing to call the plumber
Promising review: "OMG!! I'm just speechless. Tub drain was a bit slow so, I decided to try this thing without much expectation. Stuck the plastic all the way down, move the thing a little, and pulled it out. And I was so shocked how much hair came out. It's probably all the hair that went down the drain over the 7 years...literally, you could make a wig out of it! Surprised I am not bald! So worth of money!!! Definitely recommend to everyone." —Kelly

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.88.
28
Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed
A makeup-erasing cloth to remove makeup without using disposable makeup wipes
Promising review: "I bought one of these cloths after including it in previous posts, subsequently selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day, because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. It also washes up shockingly well. Every time I toss it in covered in makeup and it comes out almost entirely stain free, I'm shocked." - Danielle Healy

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
