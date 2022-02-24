28 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

A little extra money in the bank is always nice and by making small swaps in the products you use, you may be able to save a few bucks over time. This list of reusable alternatives, freshness-extending tools and products that make your old furniture look like new, can help you cut down on your regular expenses .
A freshness ball that can extend the life of your produce
A collection of air tight dry food containers to maintain freshness
A teeth whitening pen to skip expensive whitening visits at the dentist
Fortify charging cables with cord protectors to prevent frayed cords
A reusable pet hair remover that doesn't require disposable sticky paper
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that eliminates scuffs from any surface
A furniture polish that conditions, revives and protects wood
A self-adhesive door draft stopper to cut down on energy costs
TSA-approved squeeze bottles that can be refilled over and over
An eco-friendly replacement to disposable paper towels
A sleek vacuum-insulated tumbler so you never have to pay for a plastic water bottle again
A pair of reusable period underwear so you can ditch single use pads and tampons
A Swiffer Sweeper-compatible microfiber mop pad
Washable Swiffer duster heads to avoid purchasing single use replacements
A pet stain cleaner that will eliminate old and stubborn stains from soft surfaces
A set of vinyl scratch guards to protect your furniture from future damage
A cold brew maker with an airtight seal so you can save money on buying coffee
A volcanic stone oil absorbing roller to replace blotting papers
Penguin dryer balls that do the work of disposable dryer sheets
A set of pant waist extenders so you don't have to get rid of pants that are too snug
A headlight restoration kit that doesn't require a trip to the dealership
Mini nail art tattoos for a customized manicure at home
A reusable K-Cup for a more economical approach to your Keurig coffee routine
A terra-cotta sugar-saver that will make hard clumps of brown sugar soft again
A tiny knife sharpener to keep your blades sharp and like new
A set of miniature spatulas to help you get every last drop of product
An internet-favorite clog remover to un-block drains without needing to call the plumber
A makeup-erasing cloth to remove makeup without using disposable makeup wipes