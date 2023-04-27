What's Hot

Rapper MoneySign Suede Dies In California Prison Stabbing

Jaime Brugada Valdez signed to Atlantic Records in 2021 and released his most recent album "Parkside Baby" in September.
Rapper MoneySign Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021 and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September,
Rapper MoneySign Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021 and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September,
via Associated Press

SOLEDAD, Calif. (AP) — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said.

Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility.

The agency didn’t detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide.

“They said it was a stabbing to the neck,” Valdez’s attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album “Parkside Baby” last September, the Times said.

The Monterey County prison houses more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates.

Valdez was sent there after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.

