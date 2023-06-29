Monica Bellucci Confirms Rumored Romance With Tim Burton: 'I Love Him'

Monica Bellucci is confirming her relationship with Tim Burton.

Rumors of their romance were first sparked in February after the pair were spotted arm-in-arm wearing coordinated outfits. Bellucci, in a translated interview with Elle France this week, happily ended the speculation.

“What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” Bellucci told the magazine. “It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life. … I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins.”

Bellucci was alluding to an upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel filming in London that Burton cast her in. It’s due in theaters next year.

“I love Tim,” Bellucci said. “And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

They reportedly first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, when Burton was dating Helena Bonham Carter and Bellucci was married to Vincent Cassel.

The “Matrix Reloaded” star divorced Cassel in 2013, and Burton split with Carter in 2014. They each have two children.

Bellucci, who presented Burton with a Lumière lifetime achievement award in October, has long been drawn to the director’s work.

Bellucci presented Burton with an award four months before being spotted arm-in-arm. Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images