Monica Lewinsky Wonders If Beyoncé Can Remove Her Name From 2013 Song

On Monday, Beyoncé announced she would be changing the lyrics of a song on her new album, “Renaissance,” to remove a term that is an ableist slur.

The song “Heated,” which was co-written by Drake, previously featured the line “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass,” but a representative for the singer said that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

On Monday, Lewinsky suggested that she hopes Beyoncé will consider her own longstanding request for a change to the lyrics of the 2013 song “Partition.”

In that song, Beyoncé sings: “He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/ He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown” ― a reference to Lewinsky’s entanglement with then-President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

Lewinsky has argued for the past eight years that since Clinton is the one who famously ejaculated on her dress, the lyric should actually be “Bill Clinton’d all on my gown.”

So far, Lewinsky hasn’t had any luck convincing Beyoncé to change the “Partition” lyric, but her tweets this week suggest she hasn’t given up hope.

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition



Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive - Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

Lewinsky told an inquiring Twitter user that she never reached out to Beyoncé about the lyric, but that she did mention it when she wrote an article about her experience for Vanity Fair in 2014.

no, i haven’t. i did mention it in the first vanity fair article i wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing i’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point… — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 2, 2022

So far, Beyoncé’s team hasn’t commented on Lewinsky’s request, according to Billboard.