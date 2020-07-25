Monica Lewinsky Wins The Internet With Best 'I Have A Joke' Tweet

The jury’s pretty much in that Monica Lewinsky just won the “I have a joke” competition now trending on Twitter — and it concerns her relationship as a White House intern with former President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment for perjury.

The informal Twitter contest begins “I have a joke but ...” The humor comes in the explanation of why the joke won’t be revealed as in: “I have a prune joke, but it’s kind of dated.” Or “I have an astronomy joke, but might be over your head.” Or “I have a Star Wars joke, but it’s kinda forced.” (From Sulu.)

I have a Star Wars joke, but it’s kinda forced. https://t.co/9VdJpL3tLS — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 25, 2020

I have a religion joke, but God forbid. — Elizabeth Mika (@yourauntemma) July 25, 2020

I have an IKEA joke, but it needs a setup. — AWhitneyBrown (@TheWhitneyBrown) July 25, 2020

Lewinsky was particularly taken with the quip: “I have a Charles Mansion joke, and it kills.” She fired back: “I have an intern joke and it .. oh, nevermind.”

i have an intern joke and it... nevermind. https://t.co/SCHRGYVIJV — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2020

The Twitterverse was smitten. Even the never-Trump Republican Lincoln Project responded.

Monica wins the internet — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 24, 2020

Omg Monica pic.twitter.com/gJ0sa320Zd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 24, 2020

You are so good. — Cheryl Strayed (@CherylStrayed) July 24, 2020

Girl are you taking applications for new friends? When this quarantine is over me and you need to hang out and have drinks... pic.twitter.com/xWOLnbSWCI — Sheletta Brundidge (@ShelettaIsFunny) July 24, 2020

Queen. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) July 25, 2020

Love you, Monica. That’s really the best of these joke memes I’ve read. On a related note, I’m sorry for what this country put you through. — Kent (@windsorknot) July 25, 2020

Guy walks into the Oval Office with a cigar... — EVENT DRIVEN / SPECIAL SITUATIONS (@EVENTDRIVEN2020) July 25, 2020

I don’t get it — 🐷 (@FrenklynP) July 25, 2020

