Monica Lewinsky Trolls Mike Pence's Advice To Spend More Time On Knees

On Tuesday, journalist Lauren Duca tweeted a link to an article about remarks Pence made in defense of his wife, who teaches at an anti-LGBTQ Christian school. Pence implored Americans to “spend more time on your knees than on the internet,” causing an uproar on social media over the, uh, sexual implications of that statement ― though the phrase is popularly used by Christians.

When Duca’s tweet asked, “OK, who’s gonna tell him?” Lewinsky casually responded, “def not me.”