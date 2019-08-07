Monica Lewinsky Trolls Mike Pence's Advice To Spend More Time On Knees

We’ve long known Monica Lewinsky is excellent at Twitter, but a recent joke she made in reference to a statement by Vice President Mike Pence may be her best work yet.
On Tuesday, journalist Lauren Duca tweeted a link to an article about remarks Pence made in defense of his wife, who teaches at an anti-LGBTQ Christian school. Pence implored Americans to “spend more time on your knees than on the internet,” causing an uproar on social media over the, uh, sexual implications of that statement ― though the phrase is popularly used by Christians.
When Duca’s tweet asked, “OK, who’s gonna tell him?” Lewinsky casually responded, “def not me.”
People loved the Vanity Fair contributor’s quip, an obvious reference to her late 1990s affair with then-President Bill Clinton.
Feedback on Lewinsky’s joke was overwhelmingly positive:
Lewinsky is no stranger to a little self-deprecation. In July, she responded organizational psychologist Adam Grant’s Twitter callout for the worst career advice people have ever received. Her response: “an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume,” followed by a blushing emoji.
Never change, Monica.