Monica Lewinsky Tweets Brilliant Response To Mueller Report Comparison

If anyone knows that a presidential report is all in the details, it’s Monica Lewinsky.

The former White House intern’s 1995-97 affair with then-President Bill Clinton was examined in a massive report by Kenneth Starr. The findings were released in their entirety.

So when USC law professor Orin Kerr compared that to attorney general William Barr declaring President Donald Trump innocent of collusion in a mere four-page summary of Robert Mueller’s report, that got Lewinksy’s attention on Wednesday.

Democrats are clamoring for the full results to be revealed, so Kerr wondered on Twitter what would have happened if Starr’s results had been released privately to Clinton’s attorney general, Janet Reno, who then exonerated Clinton in a brief.

Lewinsky chimed in. Brilliantly.

“If. fucking. only.” she wrote.

Lewinsky has recounted the public humiliation she has endured from her relationship with Clinton, and lashed out at the former president for not apologizing to her for the fallout.

But in three words she just “won the internet.”

*kisses fingertips*

Monica owns twitter every damn time and im here for it. 👊 — bristow72 (@bristow72) March 27, 2019

Preach — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 27, 2019

Monica with this tweet... pic.twitter.com/a8U7C9rjJZ — Michael Scott Simons (@TheMikk17) March 27, 2019

I find it hard to process that you were only 22 when you went through all of this. Your resilience is incredible. — Melanie (@melaniedesmith) March 27, 2019

Pretty sure you just won tweet of 2019. — Blake Crothers (@BrotherCrothers) March 27, 2019