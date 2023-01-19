What's Hot

Opinion: It Would Be Nice If Republicans Would Actually Read A Bill

Stephen Colbert Reveals 'Cuckoo Dum-Dum' Marjorie Taylor Greene's First Priority

Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes Roast Didn't Fly With Show Organizer: Report

Boy Meets Congress? Actor Ben Savage Is Running For Office

'A Ticket Straight To Hell': Kimmel Reveals George Santos' Ugliest Stunt Yet

New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss

Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison

Police Seize Bedding Of Suspect In Stabbing Deaths Of 4 Idaho Students

Trump Says Meta Needs Him 'More Than We Need Them' After Requesting Reinstatement

Jonathan Knight Says He Was Told NKOTB Would Be 'Over' If He Came Out As Gay

Usain Bolt Has $12 Million Missing From Account In Possible Fraud, Lawyers Say

‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos

PoliticsBill ClintonVanity Fairmonica lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky Reveals 25 'Random' Things She's Learned Since Clinton Scandal Broke

“It took me 22 years to be able to watch 'The West Wing,'" the former White House intern admitted in an article for Vanity Fair.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jan. 19 marks the 25th anniversary of the day that Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky became public news.

In honor of the dubious historical date, which led to Clinton getting impeached, Lewinsky revealed 25 “random” things she’s learned in the aftermath of the scandal in a piece for Vanity Fair.

Some of her life lessons may seen obvious, such as her revelation that “the 24/7 scandal cycle has turned out to be even more devastating over time — to lives, careers, reputations, public discourse, and the American psyche” than it was in the 1990s.

Or this one:

“Choose your friends carefully. Twenty-five years ago I had one of the world’s worst friends: Linda ‘Judas, hold my beer’ Tripp. While I have since let go of the resentment and bitterness that surrounded her and her betrayal, it’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am to have been able to trust new people.”

But some of the random things she’s learned, really do seem random, such as:

  • It took me 22 years to be able to watch ′The West Wing’ — which, yes, I agree, was brilliant. (And thankfully, no one wore a beret.)”
  • Turns out our parents are not ‘dumb.’ Quite the opposite. (But they are still annoying at times.)”
  • The multiverse is real.”
  • “Paul Rudd looks the same. How can that be?”

Lewinsky saved what she thought was the most important random thing she’s learned for the end.

“Lastly, I don’t know how to say this other than to be direct and insufferably corny: You can survive the unimaginable,” she wrote, nothing that “not for nothing did I name my film and TV production company Alt Ending.”

Read the entire article at Vanity Fair.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community