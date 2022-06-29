Monica Lewinsky Drops Painfully Accurate Trump Meme After Bombshell Jan. 6 News

“The president said something to the effect of, I’m the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” Hutchison told the House committee investigating the Capitol attack. “To which [Secret Service agent Bobby Engel] responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’”

“The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol,’” she said.

Lewinsky, who faced public notoriety for having an affair with then-President Bill Clinton as a White House intern, reminded her audience that Trump thought he could do anything he wanted even before he was president: