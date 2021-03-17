Monica Lewinsky Tweets 2-Word Response To What ’90s Moment Would’ve Gone Viral

Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images Monica Lewinsky, shown here at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, shares a simple reaction on events in the 1990s.

It might be hard to imagine, but a lot of crazy things happened before the advent of social media.

That basic truth inspired Twitter user @YallLoveCris to ask his followers what events in the 1990s would have made the platform go nuts if it had been around back then.

If Twitter were around in the 90s, name a famous event/moment that definitely would’ve had the TL in shambles. — Idris Elbow 💪🏾 (@YallLuvCris) March 15, 2021

Naturally, people had lots of opinions on what ’90s events would have been perfect fodder for Twitter users, some more serious than others.

I would have deactivated after Geri left the Spice Girls https://t.co/iT4qIkecli — T. Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@tkylemac) March 16, 2021

Oklahoma City bombing https://t.co/wdRufSHJAE — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) March 16, 2021

OJ slow crawling with police in tow on the 101 would have melted Twitter https://t.co/VFnRjrTDS9 — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) March 16, 2021

Obviously the biggest scandal of the decade, the two Lambada movies coming out on the same day. https://t.co/OiucSqwMQ7 — Evie Nagy (@EvieN) March 16, 2021

Nirvana band members kissing each other at the end of their appearance on SNL https://t.co/JArr0SFu6Q — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 16, 2021

we would've memed the hell out of Tyson biting off Holyfield's ear https://t.co/HBdARohXrr — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 16, 2021

Ooooh lord. Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. I mean that almost was Twitter without Twitter existing. https://t.co/2QRAJxnLIh — Dawn Rhodes 😷 (@rhodes_dawn) March 16, 2021

However, the most hilarious (and perfectly reasonable) response may have been the two-word non-answer from former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, whose relationship with former President Bill Clinton led to his impeachment for perjury.