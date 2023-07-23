Singer Monica stopped her Detroit show to defend a woman who was being assaulted in the audience.

Video from Saturday night’s Riverfront Music Festival showed the “Boy Is Mine” singer jumping off the stage to confront the male attacker.

Fans cheered in approval while security guards followed Monica into the crowd.

“You don’t hit no fuckin’ lady like that,” she warned before the man was ejected from the festival.

After the incident, Monica got back on stage and apologized to fans for losing her composure.

“That shit triggered me,” she said. “I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my fuckin’ temper. I apologize ya’ll. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

Still a bit heated, the ’90s hitmaker admitted, “I was gonna knock [his] ass out with this fuckin’ mic.”

Monica further addressed the fight in a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram on Sunday.

“I apologized there and I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action!” she wrote. “I was so triggered, I watched and she didn’t appear to even know him!”

“It appeared to be about space during a packed concert!” she continued. “He punched her with all his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok!”

Monica performs onstage during Atlanta R&B Music Experience on Oct. 1, 2022. She stopped her Detroit show Saturday Paras Griffin via Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News, Riverfront Music Festival spokesperson Andrus Macdonald praised Monica for taking action.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival,” he said. “Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well.”

He continued by saying organizers were “truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence” and are currently working with law enforcement to hold the attacker accountable.

Surprisingly, this wasn’t even Monica’s first foray into crowd management this year.

During a concert in Washington, D.C., in April, the star told rowdy audience members to “calm that shit down” or take their issues outside.