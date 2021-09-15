New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, but the style inspiration it sparked will inevitably carry into our wardrobes in the coming months.

From fringe to sequins to psychedelic prints, the runway shows and street style photos gave us many new outfit ideas. One easy trend to try out in everyday life is monochromatic dressing in primary colors.

Models sported head-to-toe ensembles in reds, yellows and blues for a number of collections, including designer Sergio Hudson’s latest line and PrettyLittleThing’s collaboration with Teyana Taylor.

Monochromatic dressing has been all the rage in recent years. Admittedly, sticking to a single color creates an easy template for putting together an outfit.

The primary colors element brings a little preschool nostalgia fun and channels the bright hues that have been all the rage as we emerged from the dark lockdown era of the pandemic.

Over the past year, public figures like Bella Hadid, Queen Letizia and Helen Mirren have rocked monochromatic ensembles in primary colors.

There are many ways to rock the monochromatic look, from sweatpants to tailored trousers to dress-and-tight combos. And of course, don’t forget to pick shoes and accessories

Ultimately, the key is to be true to your personal style and move with confidence. If you’re looking to try out the head-to-toe primary color trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.