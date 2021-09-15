Style & Beauty

How To Get Fashion Week Trend: Monochromatic Looks In Primary Colors

Here's how to rock head-to-toe red, yellow or blue.

New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, but the style inspiration it sparked will inevitably carry into our wardrobes in the coming months.

From fringe to sequins to psychedelic prints, the runway shows and street style photos gave us many new outfit ideas. One easy trend to try out in everyday life is monochromatic dressing in primary colors.

Models sported head-to-toe ensembles in reds, yellows and blues for a number of collections, including designer Sergio Hudson’s latest line and PrettyLittleThing’s collaboration with Teyana Taylor.

Monochromatic dressing has been all the rage in recent years. Admittedly, sticking to a single color creates an easy template for putting together an outfit.

The primary colors element brings a little preschool nostalgia fun and channels the bright hues that have been all the rage as we emerged from the dark lockdown era of the pandemic.

Over the past year, public figures like Bella Hadid, Queen Letizia and Helen Mirren have rocked monochromatic ensembles in primary colors.

There are many ways to rock the monochromatic look, from sweatpants to tailored trousers to dress-and-tight combos. And of course, don’t forget to pick shoes and accessories

Ultimately, the key is to be true to your personal style and move with confidence. If you’re looking to try out the head-to-toe primary color trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lulus
Get the Out Tonight Red Two-Piece Jumpsuit for $84.
Urban Outfitters
Get the BDG Cameryn Notched Neck Top for $44.
ASOS
Get the In The Style x Naomi Genes Midi Skirt for $35.
Amazon
Get the Mansy Women's Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress for $37.99.
Urban Outfitters
Get the UO Meg Square Neck Top for $35.
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design Curve Wide Leg Pant for $50.
Target
Get the Universal Thread Women's Tank Dress for $15.
FARM Rio
Get the Yellow Open Waist Maxi Dress for $200.
Urban Outfitters
Get the UO Simona Ribbed Cardigan for $59.
Amazon
Get the POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress for $28.99.
ASOS
Get the Levi's Jackson Cotton Hemp Worker Overshirt for $126.
Everlane
Get the Retro Jersey Polo Dress for $49.
Amazon
Get the Roland Mouret Easedale Top for $765.
Amazon
Get the Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt for $22.99.
PrettyLittleThing
Get the Red Sweat Pant Joggers for $35.
Amazon
Get the Aquazzura Twist Sandal 95 for $725.
Amazon
Get the Leggings Depot Premium Quality Cotton Blend Stretch Jeggings for $11.99.
Banana Republic
Get the Ramie Popover Shirt Dress for $139.
Amazon
Get the Afibi Casual Mini Stretch Waist Flared Skater Skirt for $13.88.
Urban Outfitters
Get the Champion Vintage Tonal Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt for $69.
Urban Outfitters
Get the BDG High-Waisted Skate Pant for $69.
Anthropologie
Get the Maeve Colette Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants for $130.
Amazon
Get the Altuzarra Cilantha Sweater for $395.
Amazon
Get the Altuzarra Gardenia Skirt for $695.
Amazon
Get the Milumia Casual Round Neck Basic Pleated Blouse for $20.99.
Amazon
Get the LKOUS Stretchy High Waisted Pants for $24.99.
Anthropologie
Get the Funnel Neck Sweater for $98.
Amazon
Get the Car Shoe Women's Leather Driving Shoes for $252.
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design Towelling Relaxed Revere Collar Shirt for $36.
Amazon
Get the R.Vivimos Ruffled Vintage Long Dress for $32.99.
ASOS
Get the Collusion Plus x008 Bootleg Jeans for $40.
ASOS
Get the Daisy Street Belted Blazer for $56.
Amazon
Get the LifeStride Women's Suki Pump for $38.55.
Amazon
Get the Arthas Light Rain Jacket for $39.79.
Amazon
Get the Romwe Stretchy A Line Swing Flared Cocktail Party Dress for $32.99.
Amazon
Get the L/UNIFORM Canvas Cap for $180.
Amazon
Get the Studio 189 Burkina Cotton Deconstructed Trench Coat for $575.
Target
Get the Goodfellow & Co Men's Standard Fit Short Sleeve Lyndale Crew Neck T-Shirt for $6.
Anthropologie
Get the Patch Pocket Skirt Set for $160.
Amazon
Get the Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafer for $89.99.
M.M.LaFleur
Get The Alina T-Shirt for $55.
Amazon
Get the Altuzarra Crawley Sweater for $695.
Target
Get the White Mark Flared Midi Skirt with Pockets for $29.99.
Amazon
Get the Aro Lora Open Front Blazer and Pencil Pant Suits Set for $39.90.
FashionshoppingStyleFashion Weekmonochromatic