“Monos is no joke! The quality of my check in luggage is serious quality. I utilize check in luggage a lot. I have traveled around on a 6 country tour previously when my luggage wheels broke on country #2. I instantly became ‘that obnoxious American’ with the noisy check in bag who was lost all the time. From that experience I knew I had to get a higher and better quality luggage set. I got a check in piece from Monos and I do not regret it in the slightest! one of the best decisions I’ve made! I know with this new luggage I will never be put in a similar situation like that ever again. Not only is this design WAY more high end than Away and just stunning overall, it has the quality to boot! Now I will still be a lost American roaming around with gorgeous high quality luggage.” — Tiffany L.

“I’m a grown man and this is the first actual piece of luggage I’ve ever bought for myself. My entire life I’ve traveled with hand-me-down suitcases, weekender bags, or various duffles... even when flying overseas.Can I please tell you how dumb I feel for not ever investing in quality luggage before now? Can I also tell you how legitimately impressed I am with this piece that I’m about to immediately pull the trigger on a matching Carry On Pro?

“I compared a ton of other options, from Away (obviously), July, Beis, to a bunch of trendy offerings on IG, to more expensive options like Rimowa. I couldn’t be more thrilled about deciding on Monos. The interior layout and design was really the deal maker for me, but I also wanted something that looked as good as it functioned. For me, Monos hit the perfect balance of everything I was looking for.

“I opted for a Stellar White Medium Check-In. The sizing was exactly where I hoped it would be. After receiving it, I feel the Large would be a little too big for my needs. The quality is great, the wheels are super smooth and quiet like all the other reviews mention, and the zippers are solidly smooth. I also picked up a set of four cubes, and a protective cover to help keep scrapes and scuffs down. The cover is frosted clear to let the color show through, but feels thick enough to not get trashed on first use. I highly recommended picking one up if you’re concerned about scuffs. If you’re on the fence like I was, go for it. You won’t be disappointed.” — Adam

“The product itself is above & beyond what I expected. I did thorough research comparing Monos to Away, & based on their extensive research into the durability of their product I went with them. Also the fact that sustainability is a part of their mission statement which I appreciate & look out for. There’s no other way to describe the feel of the luggage besides ‘buttery’: that’s how wheeling this gigantic thing feels. It’s so smooth & almost shock-resistant. The inside is super spacious & has lots of pockets & fits a ton of stuff. The outside is gorgeous, I just love the color.

“The company itself is also just amazing. The customer service was outstanding; when I chatted online with someone about my fears I wouldn’t receive the product that was showing as out of stock in time for my trip, she assured me that there were two in stock & that I would definitely receive once I made my order. The confirmation that my luggage was ‘claimed’ so to speak was really quick, I think within 3 days of when I made my order. So really great service & attention. Would recommend company & product & will be buying more from this company.” — Nicole S.