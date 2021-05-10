The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines'

For the second week in a row, “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The animated Netflix comedy follows a family’s road trip adventure amid a robot apocalypse. Next is the decidedly less funny “Dead Man Down,” a 2013 neo-noir crime thriller starring Colin Farrell, Noomi Rapace, Dominic Cooper and Terrence Howard.

The third-most popular movie on the platform right now is the Netflix film “Monster,” which had its streaming premiere on May 7. The story of a Harlem honors student whose life changes when he’s charged with murder, “Monster” debuted at Sundance Film Festival in 2018, and Netflix acquired distribution rights in 2020.

Netflix "Monster" on Netflix.

The only other Netflix movie on the list is “Things Heard & Seen,” a horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfried as an art restorer in a haunted Hudson Valley home.

Notable non-Netflix films in the ranking include the classic “Scarface,” and kid-friendly animated movies “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” and “Open Season.”

Read on for the full list of top 10 movies.