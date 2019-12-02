New Monty Python Video Shows Just How Ahead Of The Times They Were

A newly released version of a song from Monty Python and its accompanying video show how the group wasn’t just ahead its time in comedy.

It was also ahead of the curve with worry.

The Terry Jones track, “I’m So Worried” ― now retitled “I’m (Still) So Worried” ― is about fears, some of which have only gotten worse since the tune was recorded for 1980′s “Monty Python’s Contractual Obligation Album.”

“This anthem to angst is as relevant as it was when Terry Jones recorded it over 200 years ago,” Python alum Michael Palin said in a statement. “If you’re worried at Christmas, join in the chorus.”

The new release pulled from the archives is an alternate take on the tune done in the country style, and the video features artwork from group’s Terry Gilliam and new animation done in Gilliam’s signature style.

Jones is suffering from a form of dementia that’s robbed him of his ability to talk.

“Terry can no longer speak but he can still sing,” Gilliam said in a news release.

Check out the song and video below: