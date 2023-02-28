ShoppingBeautyBlack-owned businessBlack History Month 2023

How Launching A Fragrance Line Pulled This Founder Out Of A Funk

Meet Brianna Arps, the founder of Moodeaux, a clean luxury fragrance brand that aims to help you feel your best.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Brianna Arps, founder of <a href="https://moodeaux.com/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Moodeaux" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://moodeaux.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Moodeaux</a>, which is now sold at <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=-63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fcollections%2Fmoodeaux" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Credo Beauty" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=-63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fcollections%2Fmoodeaux" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Credo Beauty</a>
Photo of Brianna Arps: Ryan Strokes; photos of products: Risa Dexter
Brianna Arps, founder of Moodeaux, which is now sold at Credo Beauty

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

As a longtime believer in aromatherapy, my interest in personal fragrance grew exponentially during the height of the pandemic. What started as a few bottles of low-cost body sprays on my vanity is now a vast collection of eau de parfums and eau de toilettes, including a new favorite from Black-owned luxury fragrance brand Moodeaux.

It was founded in 2018 by Brianna Arps, a former beauty editor who had been laid off that year and decided to embark on new career path into fragrance.

“I had no backup plan and I was really depressed,” Arps told me in a recent phone call. “One of the things that made me feel better was just doing my beauty routine, getting dressed or brushing my teeth, the little things that you take for granted in your day-to-day. Those were the things that pulled me out of that funk — and in particular, fragrance.”

During this transitional time, Arps’ perfume assortment expanded quickly as she continued to lean into her newfound passion. But she found a disappointing lack of Black-owned fragrance brands at major beauty retailers. She set out to change this and recently achieved her goal when she launched her brand at Credo Beauty, a popular clean-beauty mecca.

“I started doing a lot of research and it was alarming to me that at that time there weren’t a lot of visible, Black woman-owned luxury fragrance labels available to buy at large retailers. I was in the process of finding a new job and switching careers so I took it up as a challenge that I really wanted to pursue,” she said.

Moodeaux's <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=-63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fworthy-supercharged-skinscent-travel-pen" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Worthy Supercharged SkinScent travel pen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=-63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fworthy-supercharged-skinscent-travel-pen" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Worthy Supercharged SkinScent travel pen</a> is available to purchase at <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=-63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fcollections%2Fmoodeaux" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Credo Beauty" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=-63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fcollections%2Fmoodeaux" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">Credo Beauty</a>.
Photo by Ryan Strokes
Moodeaux's Worthy Supercharged SkinScent travel pen is available to purchase at Credo Beauty.

Moodeaux first launched its Worthy Supercharged SkinScent, a dry oil that spritzes like a traditional oil perfume. It functions as a primer, so it’s made to be layered and worn together with the recently released Worthy IntenScenual eau de parfum (and really any other perfume you have in your collection).

“We’re all about helping people pull themselves up out of whatever situation they’re in and reminding them that they’re worthy, which is why our first scent is named ‘Worthy’,” she said.

Worthy Supercharged SkinScent: $32 at Credo Beauty
Moodeaux Worthy SuperCharged SkinScent <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fworthy-supercharged-skinscent-travel-pen" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="travel pen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fworthy-supercharged-skinscent-travel-pen" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="9">travel pen</a>
Photo by Risa Dexter
Moodeaux Worthy SuperCharged SkinScent travel pen

Both Worthy products are made with a blend of apricot kernel, grape seed and meadowfoam seed oils and designed with intentional notes like calming lavender, comforting white tea, uplifting orange blossom and adoring red rose to serve as a “hug in a bottle,” Arps explained.

The Worthy eau de parfum comes in a sleek atomizer bottle and is made with minimal alcohol to cater to people are sensitive to the ingredient. As a result, it has an increased amount of fragrance oil for peak longevity.

“Intentionality is something that is woven throughout the Moodeaux brand. Every element, from how big our logo is, which reminds people to take up space, down to the notes,” she said.

Worthy IntenScenual eau de parfum: $98 at Credo Beauty
Moodeaux Worthy IntenScenual <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fworthy-intenscenual-eau-de-parfum" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="eau de parfum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=60269&afftrack=63f82259e4b0a1ee14993be3&urllink=credobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fworthy-intenscenual-eau-de-parfum" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="12">eau de parfum</a>
Photo b
Moodeaux Worthy IntenScenual eau de parfum

And speaking of taking up space, Arps made sure to shine light on the challenges of being in the fragrance world as a Black entrepreneur.

“There’s so many hurdles and hoops that you have to navigate that Black creatives and entrepreneurs often aren’t equipped with the tools to figure out,” she said. “I never even thought this was a career path for me. No one ever told me that studying chemistry could lead me to becoming a cosmetic chemist. Then once you do identify an interest in fragrance, there’s the hurdle of funding or finding connections.”

As of 2021, according to the career site Zippia, 68.6% of all perfumers in the U.S.were white and only 8% were Black or African-American, showing the fragrance industry still has a long way to go in improving accessibility and representation.

But even with these bleak statistics, Arps is hopeful for the future of fragrance and is joined by other incredible Black perfumers making waves in the scent scene.

“I’m really happy that since 2018 when I started my initial research that there are brands popping up every day. I talk to new people all the time who are Black in fragrance and I love it,” she said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Fruity Almond

The Best Dossier Fragrances To Buy At Walmart

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Style & Beauty

According To This Viral Video, You’re Probably Rolling Your Turtlenecks Wrong

Wellness

Should You Replace Your Toothbrush After Being Sick? Here’s The Truth.

Relationships

25 Relatable Tweets About Not Being A Pet Person

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Style & Beauty

The Power Of A Black Barbie

Home & Living

This Teen Mystery Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

If You're On Accutane, Dermatologists Recommended Getting These First

Home & Living

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Under-The-Radar Beauty Brands Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom's Mental Load That We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Shopping

34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

Shopping

Everyone Is Surprised At How Much They Love These $34 Walmart Jeans

Shopping

38 Products That Are Flawless Dupes For More Expensive Versions

Shopping

44 Amazing TikTok Products With Reviews To Prove It

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Shopping

34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

Shopping

30 Items With Reviews About Embarrassing Problems That Are Very Normal

Shopping

Under-$10 Beauty Buys That Will Offer An Instant Pick-Me-Up

Parenting

Teen Girls Are Being Sexually Assaulted In Record Numbers. Here’s What We Can Do About It.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is Putting Your Legs Up On The Wall As Beneficial As Everyone Says?

Travel

This New Travel Trend Might Be The Key To A Better Vacation

Work/Life

The 5 Types Of Influential People You Should Always Befriend At Work

Shopping

TikTok’s ‘Skin Flooding’ Trend Is The Secret To Juicy, Hydrated Skin

Shopping

10 Reviewer-Approved Tools That Actually Remove Pet Hair From Your Stuff

Relationships

This Viral Relationship Ritual Could Help You Fight Less And Connect More

Parenting

Black Midwives Are Pillars Of Pregnancy Care. Here’s What We Can Learn From Them.

Shopping

I Don't Understand How These Bestselling $59 Jeans Are Still In Stock

Work/Life

Very Few Veterinarians In America Are Black. This Is What It's Like To Be One Of Them.

Wellness

The Most Unexpected Sign Someone Is Having Suicidal Thoughts

Shopping

Celeb-Loved Eyedrops And 19 Other Items HuffPost Editors Bought In February

Food & Drink

5 Cardiologists Share Exactly What They Eat And Drink In A Day

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In March

Shopping

‘Cloud Skin’ Is TikTok’s Dreamiest Beauty Trend

Wellness

Why Do People Love Watching Apocalypse Shows And Movies?