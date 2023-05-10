What's Hot

Mookie Betts Avoids Team Hotel Said To Be Haunted, Stays At Airbnb Instead

Milwaukee's Pfister Hotel has a ghostly reputation, and the Los Angeles Dodgers star didn't want to lose sleep over it.
Dodgers star Mookie Betts has heard boos before ― but not from ghosts. And he wanted to keep it that way.

So, when the Los Angeles baseball team pulled into Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers ending Wednesday, Betts refused to stay in the reputedly haunted Pfister Hotel. He bunked with pals at an Airbnb “just in case” the claims are legit, he told The Orange County Register.

“It was a good excuse not to stay there,” Betts said.

The former American League MVP said he doesn’t believe in ghosts. But he apparently respects the supernatural enough to avoid taking a chance.

“You can tell me what happened after,” he said. “I just don’t want to find out myself.”

Betts has stayed at the Pfister before in his MLB travels.

“But I couldn’t sleep,” he told the newspaper. “Every noise, I’d be like, ‘Is that something?’”

Mookie Betts and the Pfister Hotel
Mookie Betts and the Pfister Hotel
Getty

The creepy Pfister claims are backed by some other big leaguers.

Former Texas Rangers infielder Michael Young told ESPN the Magazine he heard heavy footsteps in his Pfister room once. When he asked the possible apparition to let him sleep, the footsteps stopped, he said.

Bryce Harper, now of the Philadelphia Phillies, swore his clothes and a table were moved overnight during a 2012 stay. When no teammate admitted to a prank, he requested a different room.

Pfister representatives didn’t immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

