'Moon Knight' Trailer: Paranoia, Pyramids And Chaos For Marvel Superhero

The trailer for the new Disney+ series “Moon Knight” will give you the jitters ― in a good way. (Watch it below.)

Oscar Isaac, who plays the tortured Marvel superhero, can’t sleep and can’t get a grip in the preview, which dropped Monday.

“I’m losin’ it,” he says.

Steve is a gift-shop employee plagued by blackouts and memories of another life, E! wrote. He also shares a body with Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight.

His daily existence looks complicated in the clip. He plays Rubik’s cube, forgets that he chains himself to the bed, gets bullied by a fellow employee and has disturbing visions. He also turns into a pummeling brute as Moon Knight ― a visual melange of the Mummy and Batman.

He’ll need all the heroic pedigree he can get. The character’s multiple identities are “thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt,” Time Out noted.

Like the man in the preview said: “Embrace the chaos.”