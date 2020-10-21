Twitter Users Wonder What The Moon Did After NASA Announces It Has News

Twitter users’ minds have rocketed into the gutter after a particularly horny news cycle.
In the space of three days, the world learned that New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin was suspended after he exposed himself on a work Zoom call; that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was caught on camera putting his hand down his pants in front of a woman who he believed was a journalist but who was actually an actor pranking him for Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” movie; and that Fort Bragg’s Twitter account had fired off a series of lewd tweets, which the Army base said were the result of a hack, before the account was shut down altogether.
All that, on top of an already off-the-rails year of news, has apparently sent imaginations into overdrive. So when The Independent sent out a cryptic tweet that NASA was set to make a major announcement about the moon, the suspense proved a little too much for people to handle:
For what it’s worth, NASA’s cryptic announcement about its “exciting new discovery” is related to its efforts to learn about the moon in support of deep space exploration. Wednesday’s news release mentioned the Artemis program, which hopes to send the first woman and next man to the moon in 2024 to prepare for human exploration of Mars “as early as the 2030s.”
NASA will hold a press conference on Monday ― so we’ll know then what exactly it was that the moon did or didn’t do.
