K-Pop Star Moonbin Dies At 25

Moonbin of Astro attends the Seoul Music Awards in January 2017. The K-pop star was found dead at his home on Wednesday, according to local news reports. The Chosunilbo JNS via Getty Images

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop band Astro, has died. He was 25.

The singer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul on Wednesday by his manager, according to local news reports citing police. A cause of death was not given.

Astro and Fantagio, the band’s management company, confirmed the news in a statement.

“Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky,” the statement said, according to a translation.

It said fellow artists and staff were mourning Moonbin with “tremendous shock and sorrow,” and apologized to fans for sharing such painful news, noting the singer’s “unparalleled” love for his supporters.

A small funeral was expected be held for family, close friends and agency colleagues, the statement said. It also asked that people “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” and to allow the family to pay their respects in privacy.