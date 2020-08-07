'Moonrise Kingdom' Star Warns Fans Not To Risk Their Lives In A Movie Theater

The quirky kid star of “Moonrise Kingdom” is urging fans not to risk their lives to see his film in theaters.
Actor Jared Gilman posted his thoughts on Twitter after Regal Cinemas announced it was bringing back the 2012 Wes Anderson hit — and other cult classics — to lure arthouse crowds when it reopens theaters on August 21:
“Moonrise Kingdom” is one of several older films Regal plans to run, including “Trainspotting,” “Whiplash,” “Still Alice,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “No Country for Old Men” and another Anderson favorite, “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Tickets will cost $5 for adults and $3 for kids.
The reopened theaters will feature a “wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” per Regal’s website. That includes contactless app payments for tickets and concessions, a mask requirement for all, two empty seats between groups inside the theater and “deep sanitation” between showings.
Gilman aside, some of the responses to Regal’s plans were upbeat, written by those apparently desperate to get out of the house and finally see a film in a theater. Others, not so much:
