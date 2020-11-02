WEIRD NEWS

You Aren't Ready For This Soccer-Playing Moose

Excellent hoofwork. A nose for the goal. A wild side. What else could you want?

Call it Lionel Moose-i.

A soccer-playing moose wandered onto a playing field in Homer, Alaska, recently and showed some bystanders how it’s done. (Watch the video below.)

The athletic moose kicks the ball around and somehow propels it toward the goal.

If the geographical details could be worked out, maybe Lionel Moose-i could join forces with Purin the beagle goalkeeper and “Soccer Cockatoo” to form a global animal super team.

