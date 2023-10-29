Popular items from this list include:
- A compact cutlery organizer cleverly designed to maximize your drawer space with stacked, angled compartments that take up waaay less space than the typical wide, flat organizers
- A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pet loves to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind
- A wireless keyboard and mouse set I’ve spotted in the background of countless TikTok desk setups and adds such a lovely pop of color
A compact cutlery organizer
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart
has used the cutlery organizer to make her kitchen feel more organized: "Just got this, and it has freed up SO much space in our cutlery drawer that we can now store teas, small Tupperware, etc. vs. before it was just a mess of utensils." See this "life-changing" drawer organizer on TikTok
! Promising review:
"I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." — van31050
A ChomChom pet hair roller
The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately, but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took these photos above just now to show just how quick, easy and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in both directions so it actually pulls the hair inside
, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. Check out this testimonial with 16 million views (!) on TikTok
.
A wireless keyboard and mouse set
The set includes a wireless keyboard and mouse with a USB receiver for a 2.4GHz connection. Pick up some AA batteries
; both will need them! You can check out how the clicking sounds in this TikTok
. Promising review:
"Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color!
I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me.
Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" — Nikki Bell
A garbage disposal and drain pipe cleaner
See this garbage disposal cleaner in action on TikTok
.Promising reviews:
"Made hard water spots disappear, cleaned both sides of my sinks, and freshened up the nasty smelling disposal. Don’t know how I lived without it for so long
." — KristinJA
"Ever since I got a new LG dishwasher four years ago I have been struggling with a foul odor. No amount of cleaning or cleaners helped. I have tried numerous disposal cleaners as well that have been a waste of time and money. Then I found these. My sink and dishwasher has been completely odor free and I couldn't be happier! No more embarrassment with the death smell that came every time I opened my dishwasher.
Will definitely order more." — Ferg4914
E.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain
Check out the gorgeous Cinnamon Dreamz
shade being applied in this TikTok
.Promising review
: "I absolutely love this product! I got the color Cinnamon Dreams, I will say when it applies it’s more of an orangey brown but as it sits on your lips it turns to more of a reddish brown. It has a beautiful glossy finish; however, if you’re looking for the tinted or stained effect, you have to leave the product on for 5-10 minutes and then wipe — the stain is almost more of a plum than brown. Overall the product is very moisturizing and I’ve already placed an order for another one!" — Elisa
Some detergent cup holders
Tidy-Cup is a woman-owned and family-owned small business founded by Julie Reinhold, who was tired of economy-sized detergent containers dripping all over her laundry room. Her ingenious little drip catchers are made in the USA and can easily be cleaned by rinsing with warm water. Promising review:
"I had no idea I needed this until I saw it on TikTok. Listen, it’s the little things that matter. This little thing saves me the headache of a laundry room mess.
I love it. Fits perfectly on my liquid detergent. No more messes!" — Luke & Christina
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves. Check out an unboxing and setup of the StoveShelf on TikTok
!Promising review:
"There was no setup...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
An Elizavecca hair treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like. Check out our full Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment review
for more deets!Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A disco ball planter
It's featured in this TikTok
!Promising review
: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. Check out a TikTok
of the veggie chopper in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A jar of The Pink Stuff
This TikTok-famous paste can clean literally ANY mess whether it's in your bathroom, kitchen, basement or anywhere in between. Check out this TikTok
where my former colleague Britt Ross
uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven. Spoiler: The results are seriously impressive. Promising review
: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy
and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." — L. Seitz
A foaming hand soap
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord
uses this fun, floral soap: "Not only is it super hydrating for my hands, but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap."Promising review:
"I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok
and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all
. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" — Audra Williams
A compact under-desk electric treadmill
See it in action in this TikTok
! Its speed range is 0.5–6mph and its weight capacity is 220 pounds.Promising review
: "This thing is awesome. I'm a small, not technical person and managed to haul this thing up two flights of stairs (slowly), unbox, turn on and even connect my phone to the Bluetooth in it. No assembly. Simple instructions. Distance and time measurements seem to be accurate, but the 'calories' might be missing a decimal point. No squealing or groaning under my walking. Not too loud. Slides right under my bed.
Didn't need to adjust the belt, though the tool to do so is included. Packaging says to oil every 30 hours. The remote is needed to make the treadmill function. It is extremely cheap — like dollar store cheap. I hope the company has a remote replacement for if/when the remote bites it. Even still, I would 100% buy this again. Great treadmill!" — Crowells
A simple yet effective lint remover
Warning: Only use this for your sturdier stuff
because it's a strong little device and might put holes in more delicate clothing. It's best for carpet and rugs. Check out its effectiveness in this TikTok
.Promising review:
"We have two cats who have medium/ longer hair and even with daily brushing they leave their mark with shedding. We have a decent vacuum, and even after vacuuming I can take this scraper and pull off or gather more hair than Donald has on his entire head. It's quite satisfying to do, because you really don't know what's there until it's gone. I won't live without one of these now.
Also, the steps are the BEST! A hard-to-vacuum area can be so detailed it's wild. I'd not be surprised if the handle gave out before the actual blade or tool end of this item. Either way, it's great. Just be careful what you use this on." — Mom of 3
A 3D digital clock
Get a close-up look at it in this TikTok
!Promising review:
"This clock is so cute and sleek. It adds the perfect amount of flare to a desk, and doesn’t take up much space. Took a while to set up (since there were no instructions) but after messing with it for a while I got it to work the way I wanted it to." — Vanessa V.
Or a rotating digital clock
It's featured in this TikTok
! You can choose a 12- or 24-hour system for the clock display.Promising review:
"This clock is sleek and delicate
. I ordered the rose/gold tone. I find it interesting that if the clock display is not in use it doubles as a small mirror
. I also found it interesting it came with 2 USB ports. The 'bright' setting is BRIGHT! That's good for us in not having to have a separate nightlight or turn on the overhead light when we get up in the middle of the night. It took a few minutes to figure out how to set the time and it will probably take a little practice to get proficient at doing so. All in all, I'm pleased and hope I get a few years out of the clock." — Loretta Greene
Fake Halo holographic nail polish from Mooncat
Mooncat is a woman-owned, vegan and cruelty-free small business founded by Michelle Lin. Get a closer look at some of the shades in this TikTok
from Michelle herself, who shares that she wasn't allowed to wear nail polish growing up and that she started planning Mooncat when she was 20 years old.Promising review:
"I received my first one in the mail. It was so easy and smooth going on. Two coats later, AMAZING, vibrant, beautiful color. The way the light dances off of my nails, the sun shining off the polish, the prismatic guess have me mesmerized.
Yep, I picked two more colors a week later. My daughter is now hooked as well. We love this polish and will be picking out a few more. This is the ONLY polish that we use now." — Johnine L.
A six-outlet wall charger and surge protector
Check it out in this TikTok
unboxing.Promising review:
"I work from home in a small apartment, and this really made my setup work the way I want it to. I need to use all six plugs, plus I like to keep my phone and MiFi charging while working too. This was the perfect thing for me to get everything plugged in and essentially retrofitted into a built-in apartment wall desk setup
that was intended for the large desktop towers of the late '90s. I’m ordering a second one in hopes it transforms another part of my weird floor plan. Bonus: The USB ports seem to fast charge my iPhone XS Max. I can go from dead to fully charged in about 90 minutes." — Moose
A convenient and kid-friendly cereal dispenser
Check out this cereal dispenser on TikTok
!Promising review:
"We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast!
It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" — tenle
A TikTok-viral bagel guillotine
Check out this viral TikTok
(with over 40 million views!) to see how the bagel guillotine works.Promising review:
"My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like 'oh we need that.' So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" — Ci DiPalma
A desktop whiteboard
This whiteboard also comes with a single black dry-erase marker, an accessory channel to hold the marker and a storage drawer. It's featured in this TikTok
.Promising review:
"I bought this for work, and within days multiple coworkers stopped over to check it out. At least one of them has already purchased one, and several others said they are going to. What one person uses it for is to jot down notes to herself through the day. What I use it for is to mark down the two most important things I want to get done each day. If you also get a pack of colored markers, you can easily color-code (prioritize) items for this board. I love it and wish I bought one years ago
." — Mark A. Baron
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Check out the soft-serve maker on TikTok
. Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
An ultra-cute set of flower hair clips
Check out seven ways to wear the clips on TikTok
!Promising review:
"These clips are adorable. They are very study as well. You have to use the direct middle petal for them to open, but they hold a surprising amount of hair. I wasn’t expecting much due to the fact that I have very long very thick hair, but they can handle it
. Good price and wonderful earthy colors as well." — Madison Austin
A reusable oil-absorbing Revlon volcanic face roller
Just twist the ring to pop out the stone, then wash it with a mild soap/cleanser and let it air dry after every use.Promising review:
"This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure!
I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." — Veronica Cooper
A cute Bluetooth speaker
Check out an unboxing on TikTok
! I've also seen this in the background of literally dozens of videos, like this one
— which is why I ended up picking one up myself. If you're curious, you can read more on why I love mine here
.Promising reviews
: "I actually impulsively purchased this because I saw it on TikTok. I have had it for a little over a month now, and it is actually the best item I have purchased in a while.
I admit, there is a slight learning curve when setting it up because there is not a clear-cut instructions guide for all of the features, but once you figure it out, it’s so worth it. It is really multifunctional and you can customize it to your liking. I really love the mini games feature on here, like Tetris
and Snake
, because they all bring back childhood memories for me. My favorite part is the fact that it works as a speaker and when I play music, I can have little videos sync to the music. Who knew a tiny little speaker could bring me so much joy.
It is a bit pricy though, but it is just so cute. If you’re looking for a sign to buy this, here’s your sign." — Khuyen Nguyen
A set of nonstick heat-safe sheet pan dividers
Just pop them into the dishwasher along with the pan afterward! Check out a TikTok
of the nonstick sheet pan dividers in action. Promising review:
"Brilliant. 100000% recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.
" — yule
A galaxy light
It comes loaded with options, with dual-projection lenses that can create 33 light effects and with five levels of brightness and flow speed. It also has eight white noise options and serves as a Bluetooth speaker too! Check it out on TikTok
! Promising review
: "This was everything I wanted and more.
I’m still fascinated by the multiple functions, especially the Bluetooth feature where you can have it flash to the beat of whatever music you’re playing. It is super calming if you want it be, or you can turn any room into a party in an instant.
The only small downside is that the remote is a bit slow or you have to press buttons a couple of times before it registers your request, and it picks up your TV remote signal as well so be sure to point your TV remote away from it or you may accidentally turn it off or on. I would still highly recommend this to anyone and have already sent the link to multiple friends who have requested it. 10/10 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼" — Eliana Pena
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Get a closer look at this adorable key holder on TikTok
, including how easily it applies to the wall.Promising review:
"This is the cutest way to hold keys ever!
And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." — Clemmie C.
A stuffed waffle maker
Check out a TikTok
of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo! Promising review:
"I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese
. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" — Adirondackdarling
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser
Check out a TikTok
of the bread dispenser in action. Buddeez
is family-owned small business based in Missouri that sells home goods!Promising review:
"This bread dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone, and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A glass essential oil diffuser
It's featured in this TikTok
! Promising review
: "Beautiful and smells amazing! It fits perfectly on my work desk. Even with the lights on, you can see the beautiful colors change clearly. It doesn't make any noise at all!
The thing that shocked me the most was how powerful the scent is. For such a little machine, it kicks out scent amazingly!" — Amazon customer
A jetted tub cleaner
Just fill up the bath, add a quarter of the bottle, wait 15 minutes for it to clean all the gross residue, then drain the tub! It's septic safe. Check it out in action (with some very gross results) in this TikTok
!Oh Yuk
is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs. Promising review:
"They don't call this Oh Yuk! for no reason. I previously used Jacuzzi's two-part system and this worked sooo much better. I was totally embarrassed not to mention grossed out at how much funk came out. It was NASTY! It definitely cleans your tub.
You will probably have to clean the sides of your tub after it's finished because of how much stuff might come out. I swear I clean my tub on a regular basis, but I was amazed at how much better this worked. Highly recommend!" — Amazon customer
A pair of glowing light saber chopsticks
Check out a TikTok
of the light saber chopsticks being used to eat sushi.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says: "As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat.
Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor,
so you can either make them match or have a red and blue one together and bring balance to the Force."Promising review:
"The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars
nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars
nerds." — Anthony
A Dash mini breakfast maker
See the Dash mini maker on TikTok
, where it's used to cook a breakfast of sausage and eggs.Promising review
: "This is the perfect easy breakfast sandwich maker. It cooks the egg perfectly (I used jumbo eggs, and it worked perfectly just like regular eggs). It’s honestly one of my personal favorite appliances. I just had a baby, and having something I can crack an egg into and let it sit to cook without having to flip and it’s done within five minutes is honestly a lifesaver, and it cleans super easy! 10/10 I love this thing; it's just like my George Foreman!" — Emily
A split anti-soggy cereal bowl
Check out the split cereal bowl on TikTok
.Promising review
: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl
. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." — Sarah F.
A mini desktop vacuum
Check out an unboxing and see it used to clean a gaming desk on TikTok
.Promisingreviews
: "I'm obsessed with this little vacuum. I saw it on TikTok and immediately bought it for my living room coffee table, where I'm always spilling ashes and other things. Super easy to use and empty!" — Nicole Charland
"I live in an older apartment that drops a lot of dust, and I like to eat at my desk so this was a no-brainer. I was pleasantly surprised, however, at the quality and power of this product! It is a must-have for an office, desk, or even a counter." — Julian Askov
The iconic, much-loved Balmuda toaster
Get a closer look at the Balmuda toaster on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Holy moly! Best toast I have ever made. I did a comparison taste test with the Balmuda toaster versus my cheapie $60 toaster oven. You can really taste the difference in the toast with the texture and the moisture of the inside of the toast.
Hands-down, Balmuda blew my other toaster out the water. So happy with purchase." — JL
Live Tinted Huestick corrector
Live Tinted was founded by Deepica Mutyala, who first went viral for her red lipstick hack
for under-eye circles in 2015. The Huestick was the first product the company launched, making waves as the first multi-stick with clean ingredients to also balance out dark circles and spots. It's made with hyaluronic acid, squalane and vitamins C and E. Check out the "Rise" shade in this TikTok
. Promising reviews
: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup.
I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a BeautyBlender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup
. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" — Reviewer
"I love this pencil. I'm fair and cool-toned and got the peachy pink color.
I've previously used other rose pink under eye correctors and brighteners that are pretty good, but the peachy tone and the texture of the pencil are the best I've found. I just pat some concealer over top and it covers my dark circles beautifully. Will repurchase for sure!" — NickiName
A Lego flower bouquet
Check out the viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok
, which gives a quick look at the assembly process. The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic. Promising review
: "When I saw the picture of this product on the box, I underestimated how beautiful they'd be in actuality. Great present for my wife! Best of all: No watering, wilting or replacing. They brighten up the room!" — D. M. Thompson
A pancake batter dispenser
Check out why it's called one of the "best kitchen gadgets" on TikTok
!Promising review:
"I got this yesterday, and my son asked me this morning if I would make him pancakes! I was happy to oblige, so I could try my new kitchen gadget, and it did not disappoint! I LOVE it! I made the batter right in the container, and it has measurements on it, so I didn't even have to get out my measuring cups. The batter came out perfectly and easily, and when I stopped the flow, it immediate stopped! There was not one dribble of batter anywhere, and the pancakes turned out perfectly!
I cannot wait to make cupcakes with this! That was the main reason I bought it, because I always dribble cake batter everywhere when I try to make cupcakes, and it's a mess. I love cupcakes, but not the mess. Now I will be able to easily make them! I will most likely buy this as gifts for my family and friends as well. My advice, get it!" — Nikki
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
See a demo of this handy gadget on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor...I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up
. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum but I've only had it three days and have used it twice." — Amazon customer
A Michael Scott dishwasher magnet
You can get a closer look at this simply incredible magnet on TikTok
.Promising review
: "My whole family is a fan of The Office
, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys.
Had I got with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" — R. Funk
A two-pack of Dan-O's seasoning
Dan O's
is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 4.2 million followers with plenty of drool-worthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." — Heartcri
An inflatable hot tub
It sports 120 air jets and heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees. Just imagine this on a clear night with a glass of your favorite chilled drink! Reviewers say about two to three people is the max for the most comfortable fit. Check it out on TikTok
!Promising review: "
I was skeptical about buying an inflatable hot tub, but my sister has wanted one forever. After researching many varieties we ended up purchasing this. I am amazed at how well it works. I have had it for several months now and it is still working perfectly. The lining is thick and sturdy, and supports your back. It is easy to get in and out of. The cushioned bottom is more comfy than I expected. It holds heat well, we like it at 104 and it stays between 102 and 104 while in use in a 40 to 60 degree environment. The bubbles are plentiful and relaxing and strong. I thought set up was quite easy, filters are easy to change and water chemical balance is easy to maintain. Five out of five stars. Get it!" — Kristine
A handy condiment fork
Check out a TikTok
of the condiment fork in action. Promising review
: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening
. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." — Amazon customer
Eyeshadow color removal sponges
I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok
and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm so bad about cleaning my brushes (I know, shameful) and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So even if I'm trying to do a slightly more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's super lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes
!Promising review
: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next.
Great buy. Super easy to wash. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, but when I do finally travel again, I'm sure this will be excellent to travel with and make it so that I only need to bring one or two brushes." — Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
An LED touch lamp
See how it's used in this TikTok
!Promising review:
"I loveeee this little light. It’s small, but it charges my phone and watch well. It also puts off some pretty bright light for something so small! Love it! Definitely recommend." — Tara
An automatic pan stirrer
It has a built-in timer and uses four AA batteries
. Check out a TikTok
of the automatic pan stirrer whisking up a sauce.Promising review
: "My husband loves to cook. We have two very small children, so while his meals are mostly yummy, they are also sometimes burnt. :) This was perfect for him. He's able to turn it on, run into the next room to save the day with a plastic bag and a washcloth for whatever blowout-esque mess I'm dealing with, forget he's cooking, run back into the kitchen frantically when he remembers, and arrive only to find the meal practically cooking itself. Best. Gift. Ever." — Jake the ChefturnedDaddy