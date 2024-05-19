Morehouse College valedictorian DeAngelo Fletcher called for a cease-fire in Gaza during his commencement speech on Sunday, receiving applause from both fellow students and guest President Joe Biden as his administration continues to face pushback from college students across the U.S. over his support for Israel.
Biden sat behind the valedictorian during the ceremony at the historically Black college in Atlanta, where Fletcher spoke about the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the devastation it’s wrought.
Fletcher, who had the Palestinian flag pinned to his stole and another symbol of solidarity decorating his cap, said, “The Israel-Gaza conflict has plagued its people for generations,” noting how “both sides have suffered heavy casualties” following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
“From the comforts of our homes, we watch an unprecedented number of civilians mourn the loss of men, women and children while calling for the release of all hostages,” he continued. “For the first time in our lives, we’ve heard the global community sing one harmonious song that transcends language and culture.”
“It is my stance as a Morehouse man, nay as a human being, to call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip,” he declared to applause, with even Biden seen clapping behind him.
“Hear the people of this world. Sing the song of righteous justice,” the graduate concluded.
After Fletcher turned away from the lectern, he hugged Morehouse President David Thomas before exchanging a handshake and several words with Biden.
During his own speech at the ceremony, Biden addressed the waves of student protests on university campuses throughout the country, saying he supports “peaceful, nonviolent” action.
“What’s happening in Gaza and Israel is heartbreaking,” he added, saying that his administration has called for an “immediate” cease-fire in Gaza.
Last week in Washington, D.C., it was reported that members of the Biden administration told key lawmakers they plan to send more than $1 billion in additional arms and ammunition to Israel.
As Biden addressed graduates, their friends, families and educators, some students turned their backs toward him, and at least one held up a Palestinian flag, according to Axios.
Others in the audience, however, chanted the words “four more years” as he took the stage.
Watch Fletcher’s remarks here: