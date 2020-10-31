Actor Morgan Freeman explains exactly what’s on the line in the 2020 election in a new ad for the NAACP.
Freeman warns — as the narrator of the spot that Rachel Maddow premiered on her MSNBC show Friday — that “our lives quite literally depend” on voting.
“It wasn’t long ago that people were beaten and even killed to obtain the sacred power each of you have today, the power to vote,” he says. “And right now your vote is more critical than ever.”
“This election is about you and me, your family and my family, our planet, and our democracy in its entirety,” Freeman continues. “With our votes, we, the people, can begin to overwhelm the unjust political and economic systems that favor profits over people and elect leaders who will take us forward.”
“Brothers and sisters, go vote,” Freeman concludes the clip. “Our lives quite literally depend on it.”
Maddow hailed the spot.
“It’s really good,” she said. “This is a stressful time, I know, but it is an inspiring time too, which is why this is exactly what I needed to see tonight.”
Check out the video here:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place