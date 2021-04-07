Morgan Freeman Takes A Shot At Coronavirus Anti-Vacciners

Morgan Freeman delivered a damning critique of anti-vaccine campaigners on Tuesday and urged people to “go get the freakin’” coronavirus vaccine.

“The only wishes I have is those people who are refusing to take these dadgum shots would change their minds and realize this is one of those things we really have to do,” the movie star said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

“I don’t understand, to tell you the truth, anyone who has some issues with the idea of being vaccinated against this scourge, you know?” the actor continued. “The facts are in. We know that all those dead people are dead and why they’re dead.”

“But if you don’t, it’s really up to you,” Freeman added. “Except that now I have to avoid you. And I will, of course.”

Watch the video here:

Freeman earlier this week became the latest celebrity to appear in a public service announcement encouraging uptake of the COVID-19 shot.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me. So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine,” Freeman said in the spot, released by the nonprofit arts advocacy group The Creative Coalition.

“If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine,” he added, urging people to “help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

Watch Freeman’s PSA here: