Morgan Wallen Arrested, Charged With 3 Felonies Following Bar Incident

Musician Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after an incident at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday night.
The “Last Night” singer threw a chair off of the sixth floor of country singer Eric Church’s new honky tonk bar, where it nearly landed on two police officers who were standing nearby.
Bar staff told police that Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair, and that he reportedly laughed after the incident. The country singer was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment just before 11 p.m., and also charged with one count of disorderly conduct.
Wallen’s bond was set at $15,250, and he was later bailed out of jail at 3:30 a.m.
Worrick Robinson IV, an attorney for the country singer, released a statement regarding the incident.
“At 10:53 pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Robinson said, according to the New York Post. He added that his client was “cooperating fully with authorities.”
Wallen is set to appear in court in Nashville on May 3. The country singer will be in town at the time for three concert dates on behalf of his One Night At A Time tour.
It’s not the country singer’s first brush with the law in Nashville. In May 2020, the country singer was arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an incident at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville.
The “Cowgirls” entertainer was also briefly suspended from his label ― and temporarily dropped by radio and streaming platforms ― after using a racial slur caught on video in an incident that went viral in February 2021.