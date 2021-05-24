For a guy who was persona non grata at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, Morgan Wallen sure won big.

The country singer, banned from appearing at the ceremony after he was caught yelling a racist slur in a video obtained by TMZ back in February, won Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for “Dangerous: The Double Album.” He was nominated for six awards.

The show’s producers emphasized in their statement announcing Wallen’s awards (with an asterisk) before the broadcast that “finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization.”

Wallen previously apologized for the slur. While he didn’t get to celebrate his victories before a national audience (and didn’t appear to comment on Twitter or Instagram as of early Monday), the awards show organizers wished him well.

John Shearer via Getty Images Morgan Wallen won three awards in absentia and the Billboard Music Awards wished him well in what it called his "anti-racist" journey.

“It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows,” producers said in the release, similar to a statement given to E! back in April.

Wallen nearly cost himself another special event ― a musical guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live” ― when video emerged of him unmasked and kissing women in October in violation of COVID-19 protocols. The show canceled his appearance, but had him back in December.