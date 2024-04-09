Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée Says His Arrest Has Nothing To Do With Her

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s former fiancée says the country star’s arrest this past weekend has nothing to do with her.
When Wallen was arrested on Sunday for throwing a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar, some speculated the alleged outburst was inspired by news that his ex, influencer KT Smith, had eloped with her new fiancé, Luke Scornavacco, just days prior.
But Smith told The Daily Beast the timing was pure coincidence.
“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline, I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement,” she told the outlet.
“I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him,” Smith added. “Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”
Smith and Wallen dated on and off between December 2016 to November 2019. They share a son, Indigo, who was born in July 2020.
Last Friday, Smith and Scornavacco shared an Instagram post announcing they’d wed just five days after making their engagement public.
Wallen was released on a $15,250 bond early Monday morning, after being booked on three felony counts of reckless endangerment.