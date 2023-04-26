Morgan Wallen’s team is trying to douse rumors that the country singer recently got “too drunk” to play his Oxford, Mississippi, show.

Wallen pulled the plug on the concert just minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage last weekend at the University of Mississippi’s Vaught Hemingway Stadium, blaming it on a lost voice.

Advertisement

But an anonymous security guard from the show disputed the excuse, claiming the “Whisky Glasses” singer was allegedly “too drunk” to perform in a clip that made the rounds on TikTok this week.

“Losing his voice is bullcrap,” the guard told the singer’s fans, later adding that the singer “couldn’t walk” and was taken away in an ambulance.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 23. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

BEST Crowd Management, the company that provided security for Sunday’s concert, denied the account, calling their employee’s story “false” in an Instagram Story.

Advertisement

“We do not stand by the detail in his statement,” BEST Crowd Management noted.

Seth England, CEO of Wallen’s label Big Loud Record, thanked the company for correcting the record in his own post, reported by People.

″[The employee] made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true,” the music executive wrote. “Every detail was false.”

England dismissed the claim, calling it “laughable what some people will just say for a reaction.”

Fans had already packed the stadium when they learned Wallen wouldn’t be playing.

He explained what happened on his Instagram Story not long after, telling followers, “After last night’s show, I started losing my voice, so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better.”

He added, “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage, and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot, and I’m unable to sing.”

Wallen has rebounded from controversy before.

The “Wasted On You” singer was briefly suspended from his label after using a racial slur in a February 2021 video.

Advertisement