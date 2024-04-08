Morgan Wallen Goes To Bat For Taylor Swift After Fans Boo Mid-Show Mention

Morgan Wallen wasn’t having it with fans booing Taylor Swift after he quipped about the singer-songwriter’s record-breaking moves on the road during an Indianapolis concert on Friday.
The country star, who performed two straight nights at Lucas Oil Stadium, informed the crowd that his show marked the single most-attended concert in the venue’s history.
“We’re the first people to do it two nights in a row so thank you for making it possible for me to say that,” said Wallen in a clip shared by TikTok user @tylermayer53.
He continued, “Imma say that ’til Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall.”
Concertgoers seemingly weren’t cool with Wallen’s mention of Swift, who is set to bring the Eras Tour to Lucas Oil Stadium in November, as they hit back with boos.
“We ain’t gotta boo, We ain’t gotta boo,” said Wallen in response.
“I appreciate that. I know you all got my back though.”
Swift has amassed a number of venue records on her Eras Tour, the highest-grossing tour of all time.
She made history by breaking the single-day attendance records at stadiums in Nashville and Pittsburgh last year.
She has also set three-day attendance records with stops at venues in Arlington, East Rutherford, São Paulo and Melbourne on her tour.
Swift is currently taking a break from the tour ahead of the release of her next album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is set to drop April 19.