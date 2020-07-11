Phoenix, Texas Counties Order Morgue Trucks In Latest Grim Sign Of Rising COVID-19 Rates

“That’s why we’re asking people to wear face masks,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales told NBC-affiliate KRIS-TV. “I am now having to order additional body bags and morgue trailers. People have to understand how real it is.”

Morgues in Austin, Travis, Cameron and Hidalgo Counties now either have refrigerator trailers for the dead, or have ordered them, The Texas Tribune reported.

A particularly chilling sign of the death rates from COVID-19 at the height of the coronavirus surge in New York City were the white semi-trailer-sized morgue trucks lined up outside a number of hospitals. Forklifts were used to transport some of the bodies into the refrigerated trucks as relatives sobbed nearby.