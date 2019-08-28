MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show on Tuesday poked fun at the blunders made by President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France.
It aired a spoof ad for an album featuring the “dozens of beautiful fabrications, exaggerations and insults” made by Trump at the weekend.
“For just $26.99 you can hear all of the president’s harebrained schemes and false claims, even his walk-back on the trade war,” promised the voiceover.
Check out the clip here:
