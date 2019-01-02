President Donald Trump and his political allies may be shifting their stance on his unfulfilled campaign promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) even suggesting it was only a metaphor for the wider issue of border security.
But, on Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show reminded viewers of exactly what Trump vowed to deliver during the 2016 election.
Cue a cringeworthy supercut of Trump repeatedly boasting that he would build a “great, great wall” made out of “hardened concrete” that would go up “like magic.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter