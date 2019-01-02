POLITICS

'Morning Joe' Supercut Taunts Donald Trump Over His 'Great, Great Wall' Promises

Trump's "hardened concrete" campaign boasts are not aging well.

President Donald Trump and his political allies may be shifting their stance on his unfulfilled campaign promise to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) even suggesting it was only a metaphor for the wider issue of border security.

But, on Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show reminded viewers of exactly what Trump vowed to deliver during the 2016 election.

Cue a cringeworthy supercut of Trump repeatedly boasting that he would build a “great, great wall” made out of “hardened concrete” that would go up “like magic.”

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Border Wall Morning Joe Supercut