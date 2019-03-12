Mika Brzezinski on Tuesday painted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) assertion that it was “not worth it” to impeach President Donald Trump as a political masterstroke that would surely rile up the president.

“This is kind of fantastic,” said the co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” during a discussion of Pelosi telling The Washington Post, “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

Contributor Yamiche Alcindor suggested the idea of Pelosi saying “that guy in the White House, I’m not worried about him, I’m doing my own thing” has “to drive the president nuts.”

Brzezinski agreed.

“It absolutely drives him nuts,” she said. “He would love to be center of attention, whether it good or bad, he loves it.”

She said Pelosi’s comment also showed once again that the speaker “is as clever as she is tough.”

“She has now dismissed both the left’s obsession with a dangerous and likely doomed effort to impeach Trump, and Trump himself, driving him crazy,” Brzezinski said.