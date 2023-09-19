'Morning Joe' Hosts Can't Get Over 'Unbelievably Stupid' New Trump Report

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A new report about Donald Trump’s alleged sloppy handling of classified documents left MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts aghast.

“It’s so unbelievably stupid,” MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said on Tuesday, describing the situation as almost “cartoonesque.”

She was discussing a Monday ABC News report that Molly Michael, a longtime assistant to the former president, told federal investigators that Trump wrote to-do lists for her on White House documents with visible classified markings.

According to ABC News sources, when Trump heard the FBI wanted to interview the aide last year, he told her: “You don’t know anything about the boxes.”

A Trump spokesperson told ABC News that the story lacks “proper context” and Trump “did nothing wrong.”

“This woman has turned over the information to the FBI and she’s probably in a very serious situation,” Brzezinski said.

Her co-host Joe Scarborough, a former congressman, was in disbelief.

“There are so many people that served this country ... that understood exactly what they could and could not do. And he has breached that code of conduct so many times,” he said. “This is just the latest, most egregious, and one of the most reckless examples.”

Trump, who is currently running for president, has been charged under the Espionage Act with mishandling classified documents taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago resort. He is also accused of obstructing government efforts to retrieve them and defying a subpoena to do so. He has pleaded not guilty.