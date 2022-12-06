What's Hot

Sports
Spainworld cupmorocco

Morocco Stuns Spain To Advance To World Cup Quarterfinal

The knockout game came down to penalty kicks.
AP

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

Morocco's players throw coach Walid Regragui in the air as they celebrate their victory over Spain.
GLYN KIRK via Getty Images

The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco is the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. It is the only Arab — and African — nation left in the tournament.

Morocco players celebrate after their win in the penalty shootout over Spain.
Catherine Ivill via Getty Images
