House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared to call House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a “moron” on Wednesday, and the name instantly began haunting him on social media.

Earlier this week, Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician, ordered all lawmakers ― vaccinated and unvaccinated ― to wear face masks in office buildings, on the House floor and during hearings and meetings. Many Republicans protested against the request.

McCarthy complained that a new mask mandate in the House to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wasn’t about science. He claimed it was a “decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

When reporters asked Pelosi about McCarthy’s remarks, she said: “He’s such a moron.”

