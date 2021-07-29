House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared to call House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a “moron” on Wednesday, and the name instantly began haunting him on social media.
One common image making the rounds was a doctored C-SPAN screenshot that made one small tweak to the lawmaker’s name:
Earlier this week, Dr. Brian Monahan, Congress’ attending physician, ordered all lawmakers ― vaccinated and unvaccinated ― to wear face masks in office buildings, on the House floor and during hearings and meetings. Many Republicans protested against the request.
McCarthy complained that a new mask mandate in the House to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wasn’t about science. He claimed it was a “decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”
When reporters asked Pelosi about McCarthy’s remarks, she said: “He’s such a moron.”
As the nickname took off, #MoronMcCarthy began trending on Twitter: