Jimmy Fallon Faces Backlash Over Morrissey's Far-Right Pin

Musician Morrissey showed solidarity with a far-right British political party on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.
The former Smiths frontman wore a pin with the logo of the anti-Islam For Britain as he performed his version of Jobriath’s 1973 song “Morning Starship” from his new covers album “California Son.”
For Britain’s website calls for a reduction of immigration into the United Kingdom, protection of British culture and the “end of the Islamisation of the UK.” Anne Marie Waters, its leader, has previously described Islam as “evil.”
Morrissey opened up about his support for the party in 2018.
He said in an interview published on blog platform Tremr:
I have been following a new party called For Britain which is led by Anne Marie Waters. It is the first time in my life that I will vote for a political party. Finally I have hope. I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless. For Britain has received no media support and have even been dismissed with the usual childish ‘racist’ accusation. I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say ‘you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist.’ People can be utterly, utterly stupid.
For Britain uses Morrisey’s support as a recruitment tool on both social media and its website.
Morrissey, a famed vegan and animal rights activist, was fiercely criticized on Twitter for wearing the pin. NBC’s “The Tonight Show” also faced backlash for booking the singer as tweeters recalled Fallon’s normalizing of then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump during that interview in 2016.
NBC did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.