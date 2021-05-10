WEIRD NEWS

Mortician Answers Weird Questions About What They Do To Your Body After You Die

Here's what happens to everything from your poo to your piercings, where they send your bodily fluids, and why you can't use normal makeup on dead people.

Death happens to everyone eventually ― but when it happens to you, you won’t exactly be able to ask any questions about the process. 

Like what do they do with your poo? What happens to all the blood and goo they pull out of your body? And how do they make sure you look your best for your final appearance?  

Victor M. Sweeney, a mortician and funeral director in Minnesota, answers questions for Wired about what’ll likely happen to your mortal remains, at least if your loved ones make the more traditional arrangements:

 

