These South African-Made Storage Baskets Are Now Available At Target

These gorgeous baskets double as a stylish storage solution.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63eedb0ce4b02c25737c0810&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fb%2Fmo-s-crib%2F-%2FN-q643lejqx1j" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mo&#x27;s Crib baskets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63eedb0ce4b02c25737c0810" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63eedb0ce4b02c25737c0810&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fb%2Fmo-s-crib%2F-%2FN-q643lejqx1j" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Mo's Crib baskets</a> are now available at Target.
Photo courtesy of Mo's Crib
Mo's Crib baskets are now available at Target.

I live in a tiny apartment and am somewhat of a hoarder, so finding space to store everything I’ve collected over the years is no easy task. But even though organizing can be daunting, I was excited to hear that sustainable home decor brand Mo’s Crib was launching a collection at Target that’s perfect for those of us who want storage options that are actually stylish.

Founded by sisters Mo and Michelle Mokone, the South African brand offers an array of handwoven, up-cycled baskets that serve as stunning ornamental and functional pieces. The items available now at Target include laundry baskets, storage baskets, trays and planters made from ilala palm ― all for less than $100.

Whether you moved into a new place or just want to upgrade your home decor for spring, one of the easiest ways to refresh is to spice up where you store your stuff. Check out some of the standout pieces below and shop the entire collection at Target.com.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Karula laundry basket
Get rid of that boring laundry bag or hamper and upgrade to this handcrafted grass basket, which comes in small, medium and large sizes and holds up to 20 pounds. Each basket comes with a fully fitted lid and two carved side handles.
Small: $68.99 at TargetMedium: $79.99 at TargetLarge: $96.99 at Target
2
Target
Karula tray
Need some decor for your entryway table, dining room or bedroom dresser? Freshen up your space with this woven grass tray that comes in small, medium and large sizes and holds up to five pounds. Each one has handles on the sides for easy transport.
Small: $29.49 at TargetMedium: $39.49 at TargetLarge: $49.49 at Target
3
Target
A honeycomb planter basket
Store your favorite potted plants or small household supplies in this round basket featuring a honeycomb design. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and holds up to 12 pounds.
Small: $28.99 at TargetMedium: $35.99 at TargetLarge: $38.99 at Target
4
Target
A multi-use storage basket
You can never have too many storage options, and this rectangular basket is perfect for holding linens, potpourri, toiletries and more. It's available in small and medium sizes and holds up to 20 pounds.
Small: $40.49 at TargetMedium: $56.99 at Target
5
Target
Karula basket planter
This planter basket has exterior handles on each side for convenient carrying and can be used to store potted plants, towels or other small household items. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and holds up to 12 pounds.
Small: $28.99 at TargetMedium: $35.99 at TargetLarge: $38.99 at Target
