Photo courtesy of Mo's Crib Mo's Crib baskets are now available at Target.

I live in a tiny apartment and am somewhat of a hoarder, so finding space to store everything I’ve collected over the years is no easy task. But even though organizing can be daunting, I was excited to hear that sustainable home decor brand Mo’s Crib was launching a collection at Target that’s perfect for those of us who want storage options that are actually stylish.

Founded by sisters Mo and Michelle Mokone, the South African brand offers an array of handwoven, up-cycled baskets that serve as stunning ornamental and functional pieces. The items available now at Target include laundry baskets, storage baskets, trays and planters made from ilala palm ― all for less than $100.

Advertisement

Whether you moved into a new place or just want to upgrade your home decor for spring, one of the easiest ways to refresh is to spice up where you store your stuff. Check out some of the standout pieces below and shop the entire collection at Target.com.