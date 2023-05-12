What's Hot

‘RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Says She Has Breast Cancer, Asks Fans For ‘Empowerment’

Trump Files Notice To Appeal Verdict In E. Jean Carroll Case

Trump’s Unwillingness to Call Putin A War Criminal Underscores GOP Rift

Feeling Guilty You Didn't Relish The Baby And Toddler Years? Read This.

Chef Brandon Jew Is Redefining Asian Tradition In The Most Delicious Way

If Biden Wants To Keep The Debt Limit Off The Table Until After The Election, It Will Take A Massive Hike

Man Indicted On 98 Charges For 2022 Shooting At Taiwanese Church

NFL Team Hilariously Reveals Schedule Via People Who Barely Know Football

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Set To Honor Late Father With 'Fast X' Cameo

Trump Ally Nigel Farage Strips On Live TV To Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy'

George Santos Signs Deal To Avoid Prosecution In Brazil Over Bad Checks

On Mother's Day, These People Are Celebrating Their 'Chosen Moms'

ScienceSpace

Stunning Mosaic Of Baby Star Clusters Created From 1 Million Telescope Shots

Scientists pieced together the images taken over five years by the European Southern Observatory in Chile.
MARCIA DUNN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have created a stunning mosaic of baby star clusters hiding in our galactic backyard.

The montage, published Thursday, reveals five vast stellar nurseries less than 1,500 light-years away.

A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles (9.7 trillion kilometers).

To come up with their atlas, scientists pieced together more than 1 million images taken over five years by the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

The observatory’s infrared survey telescope was able to peer through clouds of dust and discern infant stars.

“We can detect even the faintest sources of light, like stars far less massive than the sun, revealing objects that no one has ever seen before,” University of Vienna’s Stefan Meingast, the lead author, said in a statement.

The observations, conducted from 2017 to 2022, will help researchers better understand how stars evolve from dust, Meingast said.

The findings, appearing in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, complement observations by the European Space Agency’s star-mapping Gaia spacecraft, orbiting nearly 1 million miles (1.5 million kilometers) away.

Gaia focuses on optical light, missing most of the objects obscured by cosmic dust, the researchers said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related

Space
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close