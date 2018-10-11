HuffPost

The lookbook for Moschino’s collaboration with H&M is finally here.

On Thursday, H&M released the images, which are meant to be a celebration of positivity, love and diversity. Fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will notice Season 10 winner Aquaria among the models in the lookbook, which also features twins and influencers Aya and Ami (a.k.a. Amiaya) and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott’s assistant Sakura Bready. Photographer Marcus Mam shot the lookbook, styled by Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele.

“Whenever I design, I think about my friends. The Moschino H&M lookbook is like a party; celebrating the fun, the pop, the creativity and the energy of the people and the collection,” Scott said in a press release.

Below, you can check out all the looks from the collection, which hits stores on Nov. 8.

For pricing info, check out the slideshow below the lookbook images.

