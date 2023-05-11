House Democrat Rips James Comer For Focusing On Public Pee Instead Of Guns

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) called on the House Oversight Committee to “start to look at mass shootings and the real weapons that are destroying people” in a message to committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Wednesday.

Moskowitz, in passionate remarks directed to Comer, pressed Comer over “out of control” mass shootings and reminded him of his power as chair.

Advertisement

“You know you’re in charge now and mass shootings are completely out of control and so you have the power to make the decision, decide whether we should have hearings on D.C. public urination or on mass shootings,” Moskowitz said.

“You’re the chairman, I’m just a lowly Democratic freshman. And so I implore that this committee start to look at mass shootings and the real weapons that are destroying people’s lives, which are AR-15s. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.”

Moskowitz asked him earlier when the committee would take on a topic that is linked to the leading cause of death – firearms – among those under 18-years-old in the U.S., CDC data shows.

“And so Mr. Chairman, I ask when is this committee going to have a hearing on gun violence?” the Florida Democrat asked.

Advertisement

Comer, in response, brought up committee hearings aimed at the Washington Commanders’ football team as well as the Equal Rights Amendment before taking aim at the Biden administration over “how tax dollars were being wasted.”

“So maybe you should take the lead in campaigning for your side of the aisle,” the Kentucky Republican told Moskowitz, “And then if you all win the majority then you can have hearings on the Washington Commanders football team.”