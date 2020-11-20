Mossimo Giannulli had to clear his head before serving his prison time for his role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Giannulli, who reported Thursday to begin serving his five-month sentence at a low-security federal prison in Lompoc, California, was spotted the day before with a shaved head. (See the video above.)

The fashion designer cut off his salt and pepper locks “at the suggestion” of his wife, “Full House” alum and fellow convict Lori Loughlin, People reported.

“He’s trying to simplify everything,” a legal source close to Giannulli said, per People. “Prison life is going to be hard enough for him; he might as well just take any hair worries out of the equation.”

Loughlin was already behind bars at a federal lockup in Dublin, California, serving her two-month sentence. Both pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

The two admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though they never participated in the sport.

The nationwide admissions scam, which also involved test rigging, snared several wealthy parents, including “Desperate Housewives” actor Felicity Huffman. She served 11 days at the same facility where Loughlin is incarcerated.