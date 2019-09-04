HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Here’s a reason to treat yo’ shelves.
It’s almost the season for curling up in front of a toasty fire with a good book. But if you’re lacking in books for your fall 2019 reading list, this news should tickle your spine: The literary experts at Goodreads shared with HuffPost their guide to 2019’s most anticipated books for fall, and it has given us some novel inspiration.
Each month, the 90 million members of Goodreads add more than 18 million books to their “Want To Read” shelves. Goodreads determines its most-anticipated lists by tallying how many members mark a book “To Read.”
"Young Hiram Walker was born into bondage. When his mother was sold away, Hiram was robbed of all memory of her—but was gifted with a mysterious power. Years later, when Hiram almost drowns in a river, that same power saves his life. This brush with death births an urgency in Hiram and a daring scheme: to escape from the only home he’s ever known." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Sept. 24, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
2
"Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout
Goodreads
This sequel to "Olive Kitterridge" follows Olive as she struggles to understand herself and the world around her. "Whether with a teenager coming to terms with the loss of her father, a young woman about to give birth during a hilariously inopportune moment, a nurse who confesses a secret high school crush, or a lawyer who struggles with an inheritance she does not want to accept, the unforgettable Olive will continue to startle us, to move us, and to inspire moments of transcendent grace." Read more Goodreads reviews here. It's released Oct. 15, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
3
"Find Me" by André Aciman
Goodreads
This sequel to "Call Me By Your Name" story shows us Elio's father, Samuel, on a trip to Rome to visit Elio. "A chance encounter on the train upends Sami's visit and changes his life forever. Elio soon moves to Paris, where he, too, has a consequential affair, while Oliver, a New England college professor with a family, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return trip across the Atlantic." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Oct. 29, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
4
"Red At The Bone" by Jacqueline Woodson
Goodreads
"Moving forward and backward in time, Jacqueline Woodson's taut and powerful new novel uncovers the role that history and community have played in the experiences, decisions, and relationships of these families, and in the life of the new child." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Sept. 17, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
5
"The Giver Of Stars" by Jojo Moyes
Goodreads
"Alice Wright marries handsome American Bennett Van Cleve hoping to escape her stifling life in England. But small-town Kentucky quickly proves equally claustrophobic, especially living alongside her overbearing father-in-law. So when a call goes out for a team of women to deliver books as part of Eleanor Roosevelt’s new traveling library, Alice signs on enthusiastically." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Oct. 22, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
6
"The Starless Sea" by Erin Morgenstern
Goodreads
"Zachary Ezra Rawlins is a graduate student in Vermont when he discovers a mysterious book hidden in the stacks. As he turns the pages, entranced by tales of lovelorn prisoners, key collectors, and nameless acolytes, he reads something strange: a story from his own childhood." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Nov. 5, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
7
"Talking To Strangers: What We Should Know About The People We Don't Know" by Malcolm Gladwell
Goodreads
"Through a series of puzzles, encounters and misunderstandings, from little-known stories to infamous legal cases, Gladwell takes us on a journey through the unexpected. You will read about the spy who spent years undetected at the highest levels of the Pentagon, the man who saw through the fraudster Bernie Madoff, the suicide of the poet Sylvia Plath and the false conviction of Amanda Knox. You will discover that strangers are never simple." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Sept. 10, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
8
"The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood
Goodreads
In the sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale," Atwood reopens Offred's story, painting a picture of her future. "Margaret Atwood's sequel picks up the story fifteen years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead." Read thefull Goodreads description here. It's released Sept. 10, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
9
"Dear Girls" by Ali Wong
Goodreads
Through a series of letter address to her daughters, Wong brings her sharp insights and humor from her hit Netflix special "Baby Cobra" to your bookshelf. "She shares the wisdom she's learned from a life in comedy and reveals stories from her life off stage, including the brutal singles life in New York." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Oct. 15, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
10
"Imaginary Friend" by Stephen Chbosky
Goodreads
"Single mother Kate Reese is on the run. Determined to improve life for her and her son, Christopher, she flees an abusive relationship in the middle of the night with Christopher at her side. Together, they find themselves drawn to the tight-knit community of Mill Grove, Pennsylvania. It's as far off the beaten track as they can get. Just one highway in, one highway out." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Oct. 1, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
11
"The Whisper Man" by Alex North
Goodreads
"In this dark, suspenseful thriller, Alex North weaves a multi-generational tale of a father and son caught in the crosshairs of an investigation to catch a serial killer preying on a small town." Read the full Goodreads description here. Get it on Amazon.
12
"The Turn Of The Key" by Ruth Ware
Goodreads
"When she stumbles across the ad, she’s looking for something else completely. But it seems like too good an opportunity to miss—a live-in nannying post, with a staggeringly generous salary. And when Rowan Caine arrives at Heatherbrae House, she is smitten—by the luxurious 'smart' home fitted out with all modern conveniences, by the beautiful Scottish Highlands, and by this picture-perfect family. What she doesn’t know is that she’s stepping into a nightmare." Read the full Goodreads description here. Get it on Amazon.
13
"The Ten Thousand Doors Of January" by Alix E. Harrow
Goodreads
"In a sprawling mansion filled with peculiar treasures, January Scaller is a curiosity herself. As the ward of the wealthy Mr. Locke, she feels little different from the artifacts that decorate the halls: carefully maintained, largely ignored, and utterly out of place." Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Sept. 10, but you can preorder it on Amazon.
14
"Ninth House" by Leigh Bardugo
Goodreads
"Galaxy 'Alex' Stern is the most unlikely member of Yale’s freshman class. Raised in the Los Angeles hinterlands by a hippie mom, Alex dropped out of school early and into a world of shady drug dealer boyfriends, dead-end jobs, and much, much worse. By age twenty, in fact, she is the sole survivor of a horrific, unsolved multiple homicide. Some might say she’s thrown her life away. But at her hospital bed, Alex is offered a second chance: to attend one of the world’s most elite universities on a full ride. What’s the catch, and why her?" Read the full Goodreads description here. It's released Oct. 8, but you can preorder it on Amazon.