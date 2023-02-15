32 Pieces Of Clothing That'll Help Make 2023 The Comfiest Year Ever

Popular items from this list include:
• A pajama set from Target that has gone viral on TikTok for it’s incredibly soft, cooling and comfortable modal cotton material.
• A knee-length sherpa cardigan coat.
• A fuzzy 3-piece loungewear set, fully fitted with a tank, pants and an ankle-length duster.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A plaid button-up
Available in sizes L–5X and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this top. I paired it with a bralette and vinyl black pants with combat boots and I got so many compliments on it." — Ashli
An oversized faux shearling jacket
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 34 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this jacket! I wasn't sure how the quality was going to turn out, but it's super soft and exactly what I wanted. I got a small and it fits in the oversized way that I wanted/expected. Plus, it's sooo warm!" — Bri
A matching sweat suit
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." — Kesha Follz
.
A soft two-piece cuffed sleeve and shorts set
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this set! It’s so cute and great quality. I love it regardless. The top can actually be worn with jeans or athletic leggings which is a huge bonus. All in all, I love it." — Amazon customer
A buttery soft Target pajama set
Available in sizes XS–3X and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I've been looking for pajamas that are comfortable and suitable for COVID lounging all day, and these fit the bill. I love these so much, I've purchased multiple pairs. I've washed them a few times and haven't run into any issues with shrinkage. To avoid them being wrinkled, as long as I manage to take them out of the dryer as soon as they're done, they're perfect." — Miranda
A pair of fleece-lined leggings
Available in 16 colors and sets.
Promising review:
"The reviewer who says 'it's like wearing kittens on your legs' is spot on. Kittens, small teddy bears, whatever you want to call it — these leggings aren't lined with fleece — it's low-pile, stretchy faux fur. But you don't look like you gained 20 lbs. when you wear them. I went out to a concert on a miserably cold and windy February evening, with these leggings under a skirt. I'm terribly cold-blooded, and even I felt like, 'COME ON, WIND, BRING IT ON.'
There's one potential negative: the seams around the crotch and butt are obvious. " — Nouvelle Héloïse
A deliciously cozy sweater dubbed "The Cloud Turtleneck"
Available in sizes XXS–M and in three colors.
A feather-adorned button-up satin set
Available in sizes S–3X and in 10 colors.
A slightly compressive ribbed athletic set
Available in sizes S–L and in 32 colors.
Promising review:
"The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." — Amazon customer
A longline blanket cardigan
Available in sizes XS–XL and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"This cardigan is my favorite sweater. It is chunky and thick and oversized, the sleeves are long and I just feel so cozy and good in it every time I wear it.
Plus it looks super cool and effortless. Oversized but not in a sloppy way. I got it in black and it is just the perfect sweater for the fall. I would love to have one in ivory as well." — lola900
An asymmetric midi sweater dress
Available in sizes XXS–5X and in six colors.
Promising review:
"I love that I can dress this up with boots and a belt, or just sport it with sneakers to run errands. Nice thick weave material that hugs just right." — Steph Dubb
A pair of plaid knit leggings
Available in sizes XS–6X, short and long sizes, and 17 colors.
Promising review
: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now.
The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." — DM Lover
A pair of fleece-lined "jeggings"
Available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 44 colors.
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" — Aaron Arnold
An open-front cardigan
Available in sizes S–XL and in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely loved this cardigan duster. Used it for one of my outfits for my maternity shoot. Received a ton of compliments and looked amazing on camera. I purchased at large at it was slightly big in arms." — ReJina
A corduroy button-down
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 41 colors.
Promising review:
"A staple for fall! I absolutely love this shirt! So soft and fits as expected, but size up if you want a baggier look." — Gabbi Inch
A fleece hoodie dress
Available in sizes S–3X and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish.
I love it and will be buying other colors." — Theresa Casanova
An open-front waffle-knit cardigan
Available in sizes XS–4X and in four colors.
A comfortable loungewear set
Available in sizes S–XL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the feel and fit of this set, and it's perfect for lounging. I also wore it traveling at the airport, and it felt comfortable and practical!" —Chrissy
A V-neck ribbed sweater
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors.
Promising review:
"This sweater is one of the best quality sweaters I have purchased on amazon. Very soft and great material. I loved it so much I purchased it again in two more colors." — Denise
A fuzzy 3-piece loungewear set
Available in sizes S–XL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
A pair of baggy cotton overalls
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." — WamQQk
A faux fur trim parka
Available in sizes 12–24 and in two colors.
A pair of sherpa-lined sweatpants
Available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." — Jodi Larson
An oversized chunky turtleneck
Available in sizes S–XL and in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"One of my favorite sweaters I've purchased this season! I ordered a size up for an oversized look. It's very soft and not itchy at all. The yellow is gorgeous. The quality is also very impressive for the price." — Britny M.
A knee-length sherpa cardigan coat
Available in sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors.
Promising review
"GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes. I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket-but-make-it-fashion' pieces HAHA. I love it so much." — @Kathy_Vu
A cropped crewneck sweater
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors.
A half-zip pullover
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors.
Promising review:
"Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" — Brieanna
A ribbed knit tunic dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 29 colors.
Promising review:
"Honestly, one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made to date. And that’s saying a lot because I basically buy everything I own from here. I’m not proud of it...but ya girl is busy. Buy the sweater. Thank me later. This is such a nice fitting, high-quality top for the price. An Instagram influencer I follow posted about this sweater so I decided to give it a shot — so glad I did!" — Leah
A batwing sweater with an asymmetrical hem
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 32 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." — Taylor
A two-piece jogger set
Available in sizes S–XXXL and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"For those of you who like to go to Walmart in your PJs and flannel pants, order this set! You will still be comfy but look great. These sets are lightweight but not see-through. True to size without fitting skintight. Extremely comfortable and versatile. Dress it up or down." — Mimi
A pair of stretchy high-waisted flare pants
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I wore these pants on a first date and they made my booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day and they make great sleep pants." — Christina Tahey
A short slouchy cardigan
Available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Didn’t realize I would end up wearing this sweater every single day. I should probably wash it, but I’m not sure I’m ready to part with it for even 30 minutes while it’s in the washer. :)
Love the color too, I got the pink/purple one and it’s so cute. If you want to own a super-comfortable cardigan — get it!! Usually wear a size S but ordered an L because I was going for the oversized look and OMG I love it so much!!
" — Mary L
A ribbed knit pencil skirt
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy and the ribbed pattern is very flattering. The color is beautiful as well." — Amylia