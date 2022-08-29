And The Award For Most Enthusiastic VMAs Guest Goes To Taylor Swift

Let it be known that before she’s a music superstar, newly crowned VMAs record holder or surprise album dropper, Taylor Swift is above all else the ultimate fan.

In the spirit of legends supporting legends, the singer appeared to thoroughly enjoy herself at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, channeling her inner Barb during Nicki Minaj’s performance, dancing along to Lizzo and fangirling over the K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Throughout the evening, the camera was practically trained on Swift, who took home multiple trophies, including the coveted Video of the Year award. But the pop star didn’t seem to mind the attention in the slightest, as she was seen sipping on Champagne, singing along to nearly every performance and dancing in her seat.

You know, just generally living her best life at the awards show and encouraging everyone else to match her energy.

When Lizzo graced the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, early in the evening to perform her hits “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” Swift couldn’t help but bop along.

TAYLOR SWIFT DANCING TO LIZZO, SHES SO CUTE I CANT #VMAs pic.twitter.com/YdhqLAZa9Q — vapid thot (@coneyisInd) August 29, 2022

Swift was next seen singing and dancing along during Blackpink‘s performance of “Pink Venom” at the ceremony, making special note of the track’s lyric “look what you made us do.”

The singer apparently considers herself quite the fan, as she shared a TikTok ahead of the show of her red carpet transformation to the sound of the group’s catchy new single.

And when it was Minaj’s turn to take the stage to perform a career-spanning medley of her greatest hits, no one was more excited than Swift, who flawlessly rapped along to “Super Bass.”

She was also seen jumping up and down while Minaj performed her No. 1 new single, “Super Freak,” in a video captured by a fan at the show.

After the performance, Swift encouraged the crowd to give Minaj a standing ovation, gesturing at her fellow attendees to get up out of their seats.

In addition to taking over the stage, the hip-hop superstar was honored with the the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony.

Taylor Swift urges the crowd to give Nicki Minaj a standing ovation at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/8EC0mACIdb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

In her acceptance speech later in the evening, Minaj sent the love right back toward Swift, who she said “had a huge part in the success of ‘Super Bass.’”

Back in the day, the “Folklore” singer repeatedly gushed about how much she loved the song, which Minaj said helped the single from her debut studio album rise in the charts.

The two artists later hugged on stage after Minaj excitedly announced that Swift had won the night’s top award for her “All Too Well” short film.

Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift share a Hug as Nicki presents her for Winner of Video of the Year Award at the MTV’s Video Music Awards 2022 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rV7CoAZ6wb — 2022 #VMAs (@2022VMASMTV) August 29, 2022