These Are The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.

Image Provided by Duane Walker via Getty Images Honolulu ranks No. 13 on WalletHub's "Most Fun Cities in America" list.

There are countless interesting places to visit throughout the U.S., but when choosing a travel destination, there’s something to be said for the fun factor.

A new report from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks the “most fun” cities in the U.S., based on metrics like restaurants and music venues per capita, movie costs and average open hours of breweries.

According to WalletHub’s findings, the “most fun” American cities are Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Miami and Chicago.

The report compares a collection of 182 U.S. cities consisting of the 150 most populated cities in the country, as well as two of the most populated cities in each state. The rankings are based on 66 metrics across three categories: entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs.

According to WalletHub’s analysis, New York City has the most restaurants and playgrounds per capita and the most accessible bars (a metric combining bars per capita and bars per square mile). San Francisco apparently has the most dance clubs and fitness centers per capita, while Honolulu offers the most festivals per capita.

A fun time is not all about access to good times, however. Other cities pull ahead when it comes to the cost of entertainment. Oklahoma City has the lowest average price per six-pack at $7.24 (versus $11.78 in New York), and Port St. Lucie, Florida, offers the lowest movie costs at $6.63 (versus $15.57 in Los Angeles).

Below, find the Top 25 “Most Fun Cities in America.” Visit WalletHub for the full rankings and more information about the methodology behind this report.