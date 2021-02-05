The Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every State

EzumeImages via Getty Images The phrases “buffalo wing,” “7 layer dip” and “potato skins” spike in search interest every Super Bowl.

Large gatherings may be off the table at this point in 2021, but this Sunday, people aren’t letting the pandemic get in the way of one beloved Super Bowl tradition: indulgence in delicious eats.

In advance of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Google has revealed the most unique Super Bowl foods people searched for in each state and Washington, D.C. The data reflects Super Bowl and food-related queries that were highly searched in each state relative to the U.S. overall from Jan. 20 through Jan. 27.

While classics like buffalo chicken dip and seven-layer dip dominated in many states, there were some interesting outliers as well. It turns out people in Delaware are craving prawn toast, while Vermonters are into pork chow mein. In Washington, D.C., searches for “mochi” dominated.

The folks at Google also shared some other Big Game stats, like the fact that the phrases “buffalo wing,” “7 layer dip” and “potato skins” spike in search interest every Super Bowl. Trending searches for Super Bowl 2021 specifically include “free super bowl tickets for healthcare workers” and “kansas city cocktail.”

Check out the infographic and list below to see what search phrases are popular in your state and to get some recipe inspiration.

Courtesy of Google

Alabama

Tri-tip

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Wagyu beef

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Prawn toast

District Of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Korean BBQ

Hawaii

Hawaiian BBQ chicken

Idaho Birria tacos

Illinois

Cajun boil

Indiana

Iowa

Crab rangoon dip

Kansas

Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky

Louisiana

7 layer dip

Maine

Maryland Deep-friend wingettes

Massachusetts

Chili

Michigan

Chicken wings

Minnesota

Mississippi

Birria tacos

Missouri

Buffalo chicken dip

Montana

Keto egg bites

Nebraska

Labneh

Nevada

Birria tacos

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico

Cuban sandwich

New York

Buffalo chicken dip

North Carolina

Pigs in a blanket

North Dakota

Ohio Cheese ball Oklahoma

Charcuterie board

Oregon

Pasta fagioli

Pennsylvania

Cuban sandwich

Rhode Island

Short ribs

South Carolina

South Dakota

White queso

Tennessee

Chili

Texas

Utah

7 layer dip

Vermont

Pork chow mein

Virginia

Charcuterie board

Washington

7 layer dip

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Buffalo chicken dip